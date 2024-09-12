Who is Emily Armstrong? Linkin Park’s new lead vocalist, explained

Linkin Park’s revival has taken the music world by storm, and the biggest storyline that emerged from the rock band’s comeback is that a new lead vocalist has clutched the microphone. But, for those who don’t know, who is Emily Armstrong?

In September 2024, the globally revered group ended a seven-year-long hiatus with a live show announcing a new album, single, world tour, and, of course, new band members. Armstrong has taken over the late Chester Bennington’s role of power vocalist and frontperson. Colin Brittain has signed on as drummer replacing Linkin Park co-founder Rob Bourdon, who chose to exit the band while they were out of the limelight. Longtime members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, and Dave “Phoenix” Farrell are back on board.

First, the band revealed the updated roster with its newest single, “The Emptiness Machine,” during the live concert before playing several iconic songs, including “In The End,” “Crawling,” and “One Step Closer.”

“The Emptiness Machine” was produced with Armstrong at the helm, but because of the nature of the band and its rabid fanbase, Armstrong was also tasked with delivering Benngington’s parts in the aforementioned tracks and more.

Before her involvement with Linkin Park, Armstrong was best known as lead vocalist and guitarist for the rock band Dead Sara. Originating in Los Angeles, California, Armstrong and lead guitarist and backup vocalist Siouxsie Medley formed the band in 2002 and they dropped their self-titled debut album a decade later. Their most recent album, “Ain’t It Tragic,” came out in 2021. Armstrong has kept virtually all of her private life offline, so she remains quite unknown (besides her controversial links to The Church of Scientology and Danny Masterson) to Linkin Park’s massive and international audience.

Zane Lowe interviewed the 38-year-old and the rest of Linkin Park about the return. And in it, the group made it clear that they chose Armstrong because she “sounded like Linkin Park,” not because they thought she could perfectly replace Bennington, a one-of-a-kind talent. If fans listen to her live vocals and the studio recording of “The Emptiness Machine,” Armstrong isn’t trying to be Bennington. Although they are both powerful vocalists with immense range, Armstrong and Bennington don’t sound the same.

“Emily just being Emily works in Linkin Park,” Delson said during the interview.

People typically love or hate Armstrong’s involvement in Linkin Park

So, how has the fanbase accepted Armstrong?

From what I’ve seen, there are three general reactions. First, many are happy to see Linkin Park but are somewhat guarded as they await the release of “From Zero,” which is set to drop on November 15. Understanding that it’s been seven years since Benngington’s death and that the band needs to move forward, fans are elated that Linkin Park is back and making music. They also see Armstrong as a solid fit.

But, then there are Linkin Park fans who cannot accept Armstrong’s involvement in Linkin Park and her effectively replacing Bennington. Either they don’t like how she sounds singing Benngington’s parts, or they dislike the simple fact that the band is continuing without its longtime frontman — or both.

For what it’s worth, as someone who has been a fan of Linkin Park for well over 20 years, I’m sitting firmly between the first two camps. I’m excited that the band is back and that Shinoda and the others can resume doing what they love. I also think Armstrong sounds fantastic in “The Emptiness Machine,” and I fully support Linkin Park moving forward. But, I also want to hear “From Zero” before I go all in on the band’s return.

