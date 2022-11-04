Who is on the cover of Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’?

Drake has recently become one to choose different styles of cover art for each of his albums. Gone are the days when a self-portrait would appear on the front’ instead we’ve had emojis, album text, and now a mysterious woman.

“Her Loss” is finally here and with it not only 16 songs of Drake alongside 21 Savage and guests ,but also the question of who exactly the person on the cover of the album really is.

Fortunately, in the leadup to the launch of the album, that question was answered and you might not be familiar with who they are now, but you soon will be.

Who is the woman on the cover of Her Loss?

You may not be familiar with her but the woman on the cover of “Her Loss” is Qui Yasuka, an adult dancer who goes by the name Suki Baby.

Who is Suki Baby

According to Complex, Suki Baby is an adult dancer based in Houston, Texas. She also has her own nail business and creates content for Twitch, Onlyfans, and YouTube. Suki also has an interest in teeth jewelry such as grills which would explain the look on the cover of “Her Loss”.

Complex also reveals that the shot used on the cover of “Her Loss” was taken three years ago. Photographer Paris Aden shared with the outlet how things came together.

Drake just saw the photo I guess, and they asked if they could use it for the album. I shot that sh*t a long time ago. It was her profile pic and he probably fell in love with what he seen.

Further adding to the story of the art, Lil Yachty claims to have been the one that chose the image for the album explaining that he was drawn to its raw, authentic nature.