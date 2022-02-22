Who is Sam Hunt’s wife Hannah Lee Fowler?

After 14 years of being together and almost five years of marriage, Sam Hunt’s wife Hannah Lee Fowler has filed for divorce in Tennessee. While Hunt has never been shy of expressing his love for Hannah, she has mostly remained out of the spotlight. So, who is Fowler, the soon-to-be ex-wife of the country music star?

Who is Hannah Lee Fowler?

Hunt’s debut album, Montevallo, is named after Fowler’s hometown in Alabama where she was raised amongst six younger siblings — Joshua, Jonathan, Elizabeth, Rebekah, Sarah, and Daniel. Her father is the pastor at the Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Montevallo.

She completed her graduation in 2007 from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and this is where Hunt met her for the first time as, from 2005 to 2007, he played football for the university. In a chat with E! News, the singer shared that while he had never visited Montevallo, his relationship with Fowler “inspired a lot of the songwriting” on the 2014 album.

Hannah Lee Fowler is currently a registered nurse who has been involved in many human welfare campaigns. In 2017, Hunt shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that while he was busy with his music, “Hannah was providing medical care to Hondurans during the 2009 coup.”

“She was working in Syrian refugee camps and delivering Kurd babies in northern Iraq during the 2014 elections. She spent time in Israel where she helped with a feeding program and worked with Holocaust survivors.”

Hannah Lee Fowler and Sam Hunt’s on-and-off relationship

The couple has broken off a couple of times since they got together sometime in 2008. But even during their breaks, Hunt didn’t stop gushing about his lady-love. During one such break in their relationship in 2015, the singer chatted with Billboard and shared that Hannah’s influence has taught him to ensure that when he is penning his songs, he remembers to respect women.

“Respect for women was a very important part of my upbringing. The women in my life demanded that from me. I spent a lot of time talking to [Hannah] about the songs [on my debut album, Montevallo] and asking, ‘What do you think about this?’ Her perspective was a powerful part of me being able to connect with a female audience, not just a male audience.”

The couple eventually got back together in 2016 after Hunt “went out [to Hawaii] about seven times” to convince Fowler to come back and managed to do the same during his last trip, as revealed by the singer to Entertainment Tonight.

Hunt and Fowler then proceeded to get engaged in January 2017 and got married in an intimate ceremony in Georgia in April 2017. Right around this time, he talked about his turbulent relationship with Fowler in a new song, “Drinkin’ Too Much.” In the song, he sought forgiveness for naming his 2014 album after her hometown, which brought her unwanted attention, as well as lamented about the time when she was not in his life.

The very next month, the newly married couple made their first red carpet appearance during the Billboard Music Awards. He told E! News (via People), how “great” being married feels and remarked that wearing his wedding band has given him “spiritual strength.” “I feel a little bit taller now that I’m wearing it,” he added.

Starting a family

Sam Morris / Getty Images

Just last year, the singer appeared on KISS Country 99.9 Miami’s TC & Dina radio show and excitedly admitted that they were planning to start a family soon.

“I hope so. We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now. And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later.”

But now, the couple is on the verge of separating for good. In her court documents, Fowler has held Hunt liable for “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery,” as reported by TMZ. While the couple hasn’t officially announced that they are expecting, the above-mentioned documents reveal that Fowler is pregnant and her delivery is due in May. As per the outlet, she has asked for primary custody of the child along with alimony and child support.

The couple supposedly has a prenup as she has also asked that “the parties be awarded their respective separate property.” As reported by People, Fowler has also cited in her court documents, “that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.”