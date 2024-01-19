Who is Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus?

Snoop Dogg is a man of many talents — rapper, actor, ad pitchman, and, as it turns out, a devoted husband and attentive father. Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Broadus Jr., has four kids — here’s what’s known about Snoop Dogg’s only daughter, Cori Broadus.

Interest in Cori Broadus peaked in Jan. 2024 when Broadus shared in an Instagram story she suffered a severe stroke. Earlier that year, Broadus, who was 24 at that time, told People she had been diagnosed with lupus at the age of 6, and strokes sometimes happen to those living with the autoimmune disease, according to the NIH.

In her Instagram story post sharing the news about her stroke, Broadus said, “I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me.” And elsewhere on Instagram, she captioned a picture, “Like I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this” (via CNN).

Cori Broadus is a musician and entrepreneur

via Cori Broadus/YouTube

Like several of her siblings, Cori Broadus, Snoops Dogg’s youngest child, followed her father into the music business, performing and recording music as Choc and Cori B. Born in 1999, Broadus has also acted in a few music videos, in one episode of the 2011 TV series 90210, and appeared as the voice of Snoopette in the 2019 film Trouble.

Her Instagram bio also says she’s CEO of Choc Factory, a lip gloss and body oil brand, and in 2022, Broadus launched The Broadus Collection, a line of scarves and headwraps inspired by her life living with lupus.

Broadus is engaged to be married

In 2022, Cori Broadus announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Wayne Duece, Essence reported. Duece shared on Instagram, “Can’t wait to share my last name w/ you ❤️ My beautiful fiancé 💍” As can be seen from Duece’s Instagram post, proud papa Snoop Dogg himself liked the update, suggesting the Doggfather approves of the marriage.

Broadus has four brothers: Corde Broadus, the eldest, Cordell Broadus, and Julian Corrie Broadus, in order of age. As of 2024, all of Cori’s brothers were in their 20s. Corde, Cordell, and Cori are Shante Broadus’ kids, Snoop Dogg’s wife. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg had Julian in a previous relationship. As of this report, Snoop Dogg made no public comment about Cori’s stroke.