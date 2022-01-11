Who is the richest BLACKPINK member?

No matter what generation we’re talking about, pop music has always been the biggest genre in music to dominate the charts. At one point in time, it used to be that the U.S. had the pop scene locked down with artists like Britney Spears, NSYNC, and Christina Aguilera. But over the past decade or so, overseas acts have begun to rule the pop industry as more foreign artists have found success in mainstream music. Currently, even in general terms of entertainment, no one is running the pop scene quite like Korean artists.

Korean Pop music, or K-Pop, has been slowly building traction since the days of “Gangnam Style” and has now solidified itself as a lucrative genre in recent years, thanks to K-Pop groups like BTS and Girl’s Generation. Currently, BTS is holding the crown as the biggest K-Pop group in the world, but there’s another group that is quickly catching up to the famed singers, and that is none other than the girl group BLACKPINK.

So far, the quartet of Lisa, Jenny, Rose, and Jisoo have made an enormous impact on pop music during their time in the industry. Since 2016, the group has released two studio albums, four live albums, and even starred in their very own BLACKPINK movie. They are now the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, have set two Guiness World Records, and have amassed huge net worths.

They’ve even surpassed their biggest competition, BTS, in total net worth, which means that they’re each pretty rich. But among the girls themselves, which BLACKPINK member is the richest?

First of all, who is BLACKPINK?

Although it may seem as if BLACKPINK just recently stepped onto the K-Pop scene, the quartet has actually been around for over a decade. The group first formed in 2010 under the South Korean record label YG Entertainment. During the next six years, the girls practiced and recorded music before finally debuting their first project, Square One, in 2016. Since then, the group has become a massive success in Asia and is now the most popular female K-Pop group in the U.S.

Collectively, the entire group is reported to be worth $40 to 45 million, according to The Things. But just as it was with Justin Timberlake from NSYNC and Omarion from B2K, there’s always that one member who is making more moves than their bandmates. With all the success the group is experiencing, fans can clearly see which band member has made the most money out of the quartet.

Who is the richest BLACKPINK member?

We’ve all seen when popular pop groups have briefly separated to work on individual projects and pursue solo careers. Well, the members of BLACKPINK are no different, as they have all released debut albums as soloists. Lisa has been the latest BLACKPINK star to release her first solo project, Lalisa, which sold almost a million copies in its first week last year. By the end of the album’s run, Lisa was worth a whopping $13 million, $3 million more than the $10 million net worths of Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. According to Capital FM, Lisa also has accumulated her wealth through endorsements and, thanks to her incredible sense of style, her work as an ambassador for luxury fashion brands like Prada.

As it currently stands, Lisa is the richest member of BLACKPINK, at least for now. With all these girls still working hard in the studio on individual projects and a new BLACKPINK album, the rest of the bandmates could easily catch up to her in the next few years.