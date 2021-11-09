Who Were The Fatal Victims At Tragic Astroworld Incident?

Following the tragic event of a “crowd surge” at a Travis Scott concert as part of his Astroworld Festival in Houston over the weekend, all eight victims who were killed in the incident are now being identified by their families, reports KTRK-TV.

The last victim to be identified was 23-year-old Madison Dubiski of Cypress, Texas, as Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo — the executive for the massive county encompassing the Houston metro area — announced Monday in a tweet.

As her tweet read, the eight who died included:

Mirza Baig, 27, Houston

Rodolfo Peña, 23, Laredo

Madison Dubiski, 23, Cypress

Franco Patiño, 21, Illinois

Jacob Jurinke, 20, Illinois

John Hilgert, 14, Houston

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, Washington

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Houston

Harris County has released the names of the 8 AstroWorld victims:

— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) November 8, 2021

Family and friends of Dubiski were seen Sunday setting up memorial flowers for her outside NRG Park.

The youngest victim from the tragedy was 14-year-old ninth-grader John Hilgert, whose Houston-based Memorial High School released a letter to parents Saturday notifying them of his passing.

“Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial,” MHS Principal Lisa Weir wrote. “This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today.”

Scott took to social media over the weekend, writing: “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld festival.”

Scott will reportedly be covering all the funeral costs of the eight victims, according to CNN. In addition, the Houston-born artist will also be partnering with BetterHelp to provide free mental health services for those affected by the tragedy.

According to Houston Fire Department and Harris County, medics transported about 25 people to hospitals when the incident occurred Friday. In addition, emergency personnel had to perform CPR on 11 of the victims. Authorities said they expect the investigation, which is looking into both safety barriers and crowd control measures, is expected to be lengthy.

Scott created the festival in 2018 and it has since been known for its high-energy, younger crowds, who engage in what Scott has dubbed “raging.” During the 2019 edition of the festival, three people were trampled and hospitalized when crowds rushed into its entrance.