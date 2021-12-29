Why are Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid breaking up?

Hot celebrity couple Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid just celebrated two years together in June. However, there’s trouble in paradise as the white-hot duo has decided to call it quits… for the moment.

The singer, 26, and model, 22, have decided that they need to hit the pause button on their romance.

“Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a source told People. “They’re figuring things out right now.”

Previously, the two were in “crisis” mode due to “traveling so much and being apart is proving tough.”

Here’s a picture of them from happier times.

The couple had reportedly not been together in almost six weeks, with Lipa recording music in LA and London and Hadid being in New York City.

Regardless, the two have shared messages of love publicly before. On Instagram, Hadid shared a lovely message on his Instagram page.

“Happy birthday girl of my dreams. Love u forever and always,” he said.

On Hadid’s 22nd birthday, Lipa shared a message featuring the two of them in bed.

“Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today,” she said.

Dexter is a dog.

The relationship has been exceptionally public, but whether that’s by design or coincidence is somewhat unclear, although, in British Vogue, she said that the couple was “quite private.”

“We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see,” she said. “It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”

Earlier this year, she told Rolling Stone, “I’m very comfortable in the relationship, more so than any others.”

She also shared that she enjoyed spending time with Hadid’s parents on a farm in Pennsylvania.

“Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast, take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals,” she said.

The two started dating in 2019 when they were seen acting like a couple at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that he slid into her DMs

“We actually met at a barbecue. But then it carried on onto DMs,” she said.