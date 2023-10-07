Why has Bruno Mars’ Tel Aviv concert been canceled?

From performing on SNL to songs featured in Glee, music star Bruno Mars has proven to be a lucrative act in pop culture. Mashing up genres from Motown to funk, his years in the music industry even earned him a place as one of the few to perform at the Super Bowl half-time show. But all of these accolades and achievements — and even bowing out of the Grammys with his group Silk Sonic — could not prepare him for an unprecedented event.

The singer is currently making his way through the Middle East in his 2023 tour before coming back stateside and then Japan. Mars is a well-practiced entertainer who is presumably used to such extravagant jet-setting. But at the moment, the fate of his tour is up in the air. After one night in Tel Aviv, his following tour dates in the city have been canceled for a harrowing reason.

In a sudden move that has unsettled the world, Mars’ 2nd night in Israel was cut short after an unexpected eruption of violence. Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization, launched rockets from Gaza into Israeli territory on Saturday, Oct. 7. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv as well as Jerusalem as the long-standing conflict escalated. CNN reported that the number of rockets launched was around 2,200, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has considered this a declaration of war. Additionally, it has been reported that groups from the Gaza Strip have crossed the border into Israel by land, air, and sea.

Israel responded to the initial attack with strikes of their own. In an act of retribution, the Israeli Defense Forces resulted in the deaths of 232 Palestinians. CNN is continuing its live coverage as the conflict progresses.

Live Nation canceled Mars’ following show without delay and assured fans their tickets would be refunded through their credit cards. His first show occurred on Thursday night, and he shared an Instagram post about the memorable experience. But as of this writing, the post has not received a follow-up by Mars addressing the current turmoil in Israel.

Civilians in the area have been sent into underground shelters, but it has not been confirmed if Mars is among them or whether he was able to escape the country. Fans have added messages of support to the artist’s social media, praying for Mars and the rest of his tourmates’ safe return.