Why is Daryl Hall suing John Oates? The Hall & Oates lawsuit, explained

They've been making music together for half a century, but the pop pair aren't as close as they once were.

Popular eighties musical duo Hall & Oates, responsible for hits such as “Maneater” and “You Make My Dreams,” have been going strong for over five decades, but that appears to be over now with the two now locked in a dramatic legal battle.

It turns out even the strongest partnerships can be torn apart by a simple business contract. Whilst it’s not been confirmed what exactly happened, TMZ confirmed that Daryl Hall is suing his musical partner due to “some form of breach of contract.” However, it goes even further than that as it turns out the musician has even gone as far as taking a restraining order out against Oates.

Why he’s done this is anybody’s guess at the moment, but it seems likely that the two have had a pretty serious falling out if the courts are getting involved.

The pair began their musical career back in the early seventies after meeting in an elevator in 1967, the rest, as they say, is history. Hall & Oates have given us over fifty years of music and performances. They’re most successful decade without a doubt has to be the eighties, although they have continued to work together until recently.

They released 18 albums together and were supposed to be working on a 19th during the COVID pandemic, however, it was postponed, and now it seems we’ll never get to hear it. The pair were also still performing together live up until last year, although Hall admitted that the two weren’t really very close offstage. Outside of their successful career as a pop double act, both musicians have pursued their own solo careers, and it seems they have been drifting apart for some time.

So what are the possible reasons for the lawsuit?

Image via Camden

There is speculation that the lawsuit could be to do with the division of royalties from the music, or it may even be because Oates has been performing the pair’s songs at his solo performances. Fans took to social media to express their shock at hearing the news.

Smh Hall & Oates can’t be beefing they gave us bangers

Some are still clinging to the hope that everything will be alright.

It’s gonna be okay right?

Whilst others have already given up on the prospect of seeing the two on tour again.

No! Damnit. I was hoping they’d have another tour again.

At this stage it’s all speculation as the details surrounding the legal battle are currently confidential. Hopefully we’ll learn more about the reason why the pop singers are “Out of Touch” as the drama continues, but until then we’ll just have to wait.