The wife of a legendary music executive was murdered in her Los Angeles home following a home invasion on Tuesday.

Jacqueline Avant, 81, was shot around 2:30 AM on Tuesday and authorities pronounced her dead when she was transported to the hospital from a gunshot wound, according to reports.

Jacqueline married Clarence Avant 1967 and the couple had two children, Nicole and Alexander.

Clarence Avant was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also the subject of a documentary called The Black Godfather, which outlined the producer’s lengthy career in music and his political influence. Jacqueline is featured in the documentary, which was directed by the couple’s daughter, Nicole. Avant has worked with a diverse array of musicians including Louis Armstrong, Bill Withers, and Babyface.

#GunViolentAmerica:#RIP: Jacqueline Avant, Dead Age 81, The Wife Of Music Legend Clarence Avent Was Shot And Killed In A Horrific Home Invasion Robbery At Their Beverly Hills Home At 2.30 Am Tuesday Night.▼https://t.co/TcDBQ1IcBR

.@MomsDemand Action for Gun Sense in America pic.twitter.com/C8PbC6C7Jm — Paul Millard (@hobodreamer) December 1, 2021

Family friend Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. said Clarence Avant was grieving and resting after the shocking incident.

Words cannot express the pain and devastation we felt this morning over the senseless murder of our beloved friend/family member Mrs. Jackie Avant. Her brutal murder is not only a loss to her entire family but is a terrible loss to everyone who met her. I cannot express how overwhelmingly pained I am at the loss of such a beautiful person as Jackie Avant. For her to be killed in such a senseless way is unfathomable. There are no 2 more kind and generous people than Clarence and Jackie and for their home and their lives to be violated in such a violent manner is unconscionable. My thoughts and prayers go out to them and their children as we all work to get through this most difficult time

Initial reports say multiple shots were fired at the residence and showed a shattered sliding glass door at the home.

Condolences quickly poured in after the tragedy.

Cookie and I are absolutely devastated at the loss of one of our closest friends Jackie Avant. She was senselessly murdered last night in a home invasion.💔😢 This is the saddest day in our lives. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 1, 2021

Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) also chimed in to offer kind words.

“I’m heartbroken by this morning’s news of the tragic and shocking murder of Mrs. Jacqueline Avant,” Bass said in a statement. “Mrs. Avant was a force of compassion and empowerment locally and nationally for decades, as well as a model of service and giving back to those who needed it most.”