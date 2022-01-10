Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at age 77

The 1969 Woodstock festival has gone down in history as the most iconic cultural event of the 1960s, with its organizers bringing together some of the greatest names in music for a three-day-long festival. Michael Lang was one of the famed co-creators of Woodstock, and it’s being reported he died yesterday at the age of 77.

The Washington Examiner reports that the promoter died at New York Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Lang had been battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects white blood cell growth, and often leads to tumors.

Lang family friend Michael Pagnotta posted a tribute on Twitter announcing his death, saying:

We are very sad to hear that legendary Woodstock icon and long time family friend Michael Lang has passed at 77 after a brief illness. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/wTVNoZ353r — MichaelPagnotta (@reachmp) January 9, 2022

Brooklyn native Lang dropped out of college in the late 60s to begin a career in music promotion, making a name for himself with the 1968 Miami Pop Festival featuring Jimi Hendrix. Following that, he teamed up with John Roberts, Joel Rosenman, and music industry promoter Artie Kornfeld, who jointly conceived the Woodstock Music And Art Fair.

Billed as “Three Days of Peace and Culture”, the event drew 400,000 people and featured performances from Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Grateful Dead, The Who, Sly and the Family Stone, Joe Cocker, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

In 2019 Lang reflected on what they achieved, saying:

“Woodstock offered an environment for people to express their better selves, if you will. It was probably the most peaceful event of its kind in history. That was because of expectations and what people wanted to create there.”

Many in the music industry have posted their own tributes to Lang. Here’s a selection:

We are deeply saddened by the death of our partner Michael Lang. He was a producer, father, environmentalist, friend, husband and most of all, one-of-a-kind dreamer whose mark on the world is undeniable. He will be missed pic.twitter.com/ZvNJkEOzxl — WOODSTOCK (@woodstockfest) January 9, 2022

Rest in peace, Michael Lang – the legend who brought us Woodstock's "Three Days of Peace & Music." Michael was a mastermind who co-created one of the most-loved music festivals in history, giving us a glimmer of hope in the '60s. Condolences to his loved ones.



Photo: Henry Diltz pic.twitter.com/HJCgrwWE36 — jeffersonairp (@JeffersonAirp) January 10, 2022

MICHAEL LANG

Forever In Our Hearts

December 11, 1944 – January 8, 2022



Michael Lang, the creative mastermind behind the Miami Pop Festival and Woodstock left an indelible mark on live music festival experiences for generations. Fly on! pic.twitter.com/rDi19mrxyc — Jimi Hendrix (@JimiHendrix) January 9, 2022

Very sad to hear Michael Lang passed away. He was such a cool and gracious man. pic.twitter.com/khDv1w6Ka5 — donal logue (@donallogue) January 9, 2022

RIP to Woodstock's legendary co-creator, Michael Lang. He was a true visionary who helped drive the cultural "peace and love" movement in the '60s by giving us one of the most-loved music festival to date. Wishing his friends and family peace and condolences.



Photo: Henry Diltz pic.twitter.com/W6JyOSnFYv — Janis Joplin (@JanisJoplin) January 10, 2022

If you want a taste of what went down in 1969, there’s no better way than the Academy Award-winning documentary Woodstock, which shows the highs and (rainy) lows of the event.