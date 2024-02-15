Yeat album release date, confirmed

Did rapper Yeat confirm the release of his highly-anticipated new album 2093 as Feb. 16, 2024? According to a post on Reddit, that’s when the album will come out, and Yeat fans are excited.

But as of Feb. 15, 2024, there was no clear confirmation from Yeat 2023’s AftërLyfe follow-up will drop on that date. The HipHopHeads subreddit post, headlined “Yeat has officially announced his long-awaited 2093 album,” did say it would feature Lil Wayne and Future.

It also said the California hip-hop star would share pictures of Childish Gambino and Drake on Instagram in advance before adding: “Forgot to mention it’s releasing February 16th, apologies for missing the most important part.”

Yeat features on Drake’s track IDGAF from 2023, so we rate the claim Drake will appear on Yeat’s new album plausible. As of this report, the Gambino and Drake Instagram pictures have not yet appeared.

Has Yeat said anything on social media?

Survey Yeat’s socials and there’s nothing to report from the rapper on X, but one big breadcrumb was dropped on Yeat’s Instagram: a moody picture of the musician captioned, “…2093… TMRWNIGHT####” Does that mean the album will drop or just a single? We’ll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, on Jan. 31, 2024, Yeat shared:

And about a month before 2093’s expected release, Yeatfeed, sharing pictures, news, and snippets from the artist, posted an image of the album title projects on Big Ben, confirming the new album is in the works.

Yeatfeed also shared a supposed complete tracklist from the album, reportedly taken from Yeat’s Instagram stories, about 24 hours before 2093 was supposed to come out. (No mention of Gambino or Drake collabs, it’s worth noting.)

So, what’s the verdict? It seems like Yeat has something coming on Feb. 16, 2024, and evidence mounts that it’s 2093 — we’ll be listening.