Yeehaw! George Strait, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, and more to play Rodeo Houston 2022
We’re getting the news that Texas will be welcoming an all-star line-up with the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, known simply as RodeoHouston, that will run from Feb. 28 through March 20, Click2Houston reported.
That includes musical acts such as George Strait, Gwen Stefani, and Khalid. Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Marshmello, and Ricky Martin are other big-name talents on the bill.
In addition to 13 country acts, the music festival will showcase EDM, R&B, Latin pop, and Norteño, a first-ever Christian genre performance.
Check out the entire lineup right here:
- Feb 28: Cody Johnson
- March 1: Keith Urban
- March 2: Tim McGraw – Armed Forces Appreciation Day
- March 3: For King and Country
- March 4: Ricky Martin
- March 5: Jon Pardi
- March 6: Los Tucanes De Tijuana – Go Tejano Day
- March 7: Luke Bryan – First Responders Day
- March 8: Maren Morris
- March 9: Kane Brown
- March 10: Journey
- March 11: Bun B’s H-Town Takeover ft. Slim Thug, Lil KeKe, Lil Flip and Zero
- March 12: Parker McCollum
- March 13: Dierks Bentley
- March 14: Sam Hunt
- March 15: Gwen Stefani
- March 16: Khalid
- March 17: Chris Stapleton
- March 18: Marshmello
- March 19: Brad Paisley
- March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde
Sales of the festival tickets begin on Thursday, Jan. 13, beginning at $20 per ticket with a $4 convenience fee, a link for which you can find right here.
RodeoHouston does have web page for COVID-19 protocols, but as of press time that does not include a requirement to wear masks or provide proof of negative COVID tests or vaccinations. Many performers were on the bill in 2020, but the festivities didn’t go on in the past two years due to the pandemic.