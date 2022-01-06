We’re getting the news that Texas will be welcoming an all-star line-up with the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, known simply as RodeoHouston, that will run from Feb. 28 through March 20, Click2Houston reported.

That includes musical acts such as George Strait, Gwen Stefani, and Khalid. Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Marshmello, and Ricky Martin are other big-name talents on the bill.

Here it is, y’all! 🤩 Our 2022 star entertainer lineup! Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 at https://t.co/5BnRAKwyhJ! pic.twitter.com/OYIOZwfS5E — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 6, 2022

In addition to 13 country acts, the music festival will showcase EDM, R&B, Latin pop, and Norteño, a first-ever Christian genre performance.

Check out the entire lineup right here:

Feb 28: Cody Johnson

March 1: Keith Urban

March 2: Tim McGraw – Armed Forces Appreciation Day

March 3: For King and Country

March 4: Ricky Martin

March 5: Jon Pardi

March 6: Los Tucanes De Tijuana – Go Tejano Day

March 7: Luke Bryan – First Responders Day

March 8: Maren Morris

March 9: Kane Brown

March 10: Journey

March 11: Bun B’s H-Town Takeover ft. Slim Thug, Lil KeKe, Lil Flip and Zero

March 12: Parker McCollum

March 13: Dierks Bentley

March 14: Sam Hunt

March 15: Gwen Stefani

March 16: Khalid

March 17: Chris Stapleton

March 18: Marshmello

March 19: Brad Paisley

March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

Sales of the festival tickets begin on Thursday, Jan. 13, beginning at $20 per ticket with a $4 convenience fee, a link for which you can find right here.

RodeoHouston does have web page for COVID-19 protocols, but as of press time that does not include a requirement to wear masks or provide proof of negative COVID tests or vaccinations. Many performers were on the bill in 2020, but the festivities didn’t go on in the past two years due to the pandemic.