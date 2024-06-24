A former Marvel heroine decimates Dracula and a shark to claim the #1 spot on streaming

Netflix viewership charts illustrate a kind of duality; the television rankings spotlight long-term champions (the two most recent being Bridgerton and Baby Reindeer), while the film ranking charts are about as amorphous and dynamic as it gets.

Whether it’s in-house features or cult genre classics topping the charts, the turnover on Netflix’s film rankings is always pretty quick — but for the moment, the championship belt is in the hands of Trigger Warning, having usurped Dracula Untold and fellow Netflix feature, the shark-heavy Under Paris (aka the most underrated film of the year).

The newest inductee to the streamer’s action thrillers, Trigger Warning, stars Marvel alum Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four) as PTSD-riddled Special Forces commando Parker, who inherits her father’s bar after his death, and finds her hometown infested by a group of violent gangsters. Cue the bloody knuckles and broken beer bottles.

Unfortunately, it sounds like the only one having a less pleasant go of things than Parker are the viewers of Trigger Warning; 17% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t bode very well, nor does the barely-better a 24% critic approval rating after 25 reviews. If you decide to take the plunge, make sure you’re in the proper mindset; specifically, one that you might have after a long night at a bar, yourself.

Trigger Warning is now available to stream on Netflix, but if you’re in the mood for a better Alba flick, hop over to Prime Video and queue up Sin City instead.

