A poop emoji performing better on Netflix than Kevin Hart proves that 2024’s weirdness is far from over

From Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race to Cartoon Network shutting down its servers and destroying our childhoods in an instant, 2024 has certainly been a wild year. Now a poop emoji is performing better on Netflix than Kevin Hart, so we’ve officially seen it all.

Such a head-turning phenomenon definitely isn’t surprising to those who simply fail to find the slightest bit of humor in Hart’s stand-up, but for those who nearly worship the comedic ground the performer walks on, 2017’s The Emoji Movie out-charting 2018’s Night School is a major shock. Despite both movies releasing just one year apart from each other in theaters, the films were released simultaneously on Netflix this year, and it’s clear that both are fighting to the death for the top streaming spot.

Image via Sony Pictures

If you fire up Netflix on your trusty device, however, you’ll quickly notice that The Emoji Movie is soaking up the spotlight as the #1 movie on the platform while Hart’s Night School is locked in at the #2 spot. And, no, we certainly didn’t bank on an emoji-inspired movie climbing the ranks with more precision than the comedic brilliance of Hart and co-star Tiffany Haddish, yet here we are.

Then again, this wouldn’t be the first time that one movie shockingly performed better than the other — especially with dragons, monkeys, and squirrels recently defeating Deadpool and leaving Van Helsing in the dust. The only thing for Netflix to do now is to create a movie with Kevin Hart using poop emojis. Make it happen, Ted Sarandos!

