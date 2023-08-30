Adam Sandler’s career record-breaking comedy fails to fill the laugh meter enough to top the Netflix rankings

Adam Sandler may have the best reviewed movie of his career in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, but the love of critics wasn’t enough to propel the movie to the top of the Netflix charts this week. It didn’t do that bad though, either.

Netflix released its Global Top 10 for the week of Aug. 21 through Aug. 27, and the new comedy from the Saturday Night Live alum slinked in at number three with 21,300,000 hours viewed and 12,300,000 views.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah stars Sandler and his daughters Sunny and Sadie. It’s about two middle school friends who are “both planning epic bat mitzvahs” until popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) gets between them and fireworks ensue. Dramatic!

In a weird instance of life imitating art, it turns out that Sunny actually had a real bat mitzvah right before filming the movie. Director Sammi Cohen told People that it happened “right before the prepping for the film.”

“So I went to that service, and we got to do the real-life bat mitzvah and then left to make the movie. It was a really fun life movie moment.” Cohen shared that the celebration was “equally as fun as the parties you see [in the film].”

You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mizvah was beaten out by The Monkey King and Heart of Stone in first and second place, respectively. It was followed by Street Kings and The Boss Baby in fourth and fifth. Seemingly from nowhere, one of the worst Jurassic World films made its way into the back half of the week’s rankings.

All of those movies, including You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, are streaming on Netflix.