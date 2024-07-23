Image Credit: Disney
Ghostbusters Frozen Empire
Screengrab via Sony Pictures
Netflix
Movies

An epic waste of Paul Rudd’s time breezes past a noisy Justin Timberlake sequel to steal Liam Hemsworth’s Netflix crown

'Madame Web,' meet your villainous Netflix successor.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 02:54 pm

Remember when the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot came out and the overwhelming majority of the internet had the most misogynistically unhinged meltdown of the century, only for the film to stand out as a genuinely great movie that understood precisely what made the original Ghostbusters work?

Well, because of that little catastrophe, we didn’t seem to save enough vitriol for the Ghostbusters films that actually deserved to be dragged; specifically, 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which hit theaters earlier this year.

Indeed, it’s one thing to recklessly cash in on an IP, but the newer Ghostbusters reboot has mangled its source material to such a grossly commercialized degree, that we should feel ashamed for even knowing that these movies exist. But, evidently, we don’t, because Frozen Empire has managed to debut at number one on the Netflix film leaderboards in the United States.

Slimer flying at the screen in 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'
Image via Sony Pictures

Per FlixPatrol, American Netflix users have quite unthinkably chosen to spend their streaming time shoving this Paul Rudd-led disaster to the top of the Top 10, edging out the likes of Trolls Band Together (the delightful little DreamWorks romp starring Justin Timberlake), and previous leaderboard champion Land of Bad (which is probably the best movie about Liam Hemsworth fighting for survival in the Philippines alongside his Delta Force team that we’ll get all year).

There’s a joke in here about Frozen Empire shouldn’t cross the streams and poison the minds of Max viewers after its Netflix run ends, but the mere existence of this film has sapped too much of my Ghostbusters-tinted mirth to give it much in the way of attention. Just know there are better uses of your Netflix time, folks; trust me on that.

Author
Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.