‘Arcane’ cosplayers recreates iconic moment just in time for season 2

Arcane: League of Legends became something of a cultural phenomenon when it dropped on Netflix back in 2021, managing to not only endear existing fans of Riot’s infamous MOBA titan, but also grew an independent fanbase completely removed from its source material.

The game follows a number of iconic League of Legends champions from Zaun and Piltover years before they become what fans know and love them to be today, providing an introspective backstory explaining why and how each of them end up where they are in the game’s current timeline. In addition to telling the heart-wrenching backstory of Jinx, a fan-favorite champion, Arcane also puts a focus on her older sister Violet – aka “Vi” – and her budding relationship with the would-be Enforcer, Caitlyn Kiramman. Vi and Caitlyn clearly have star-crossed chemistry, and new season 2 teasers show that the two are sticking together after the tense season 1 finale.

Two cosplayers intimately capture the couple’s best moment

Caitlyn and Vi’s relationship captures a lot of fan’s favorite tropes: not only are the two young women from very different walks of life, Vi’s younger sister is the deadly threat that Caitlyn is determined to capture. While longtime fans of League of Legends‘ lore may already know that these two have been hinted at being an item for years, Arcane truly embraced the pair’s complicated relationship by giving the couple a variety of shippable moments.

Mercurygin Cosplay (@mercurygin on X) uploaded a gorgeous photoshoot to their page showing off a photoshoot with fellow cosplayer Ari.Anna_cosplay (@LancerAri) recreating an iconic moment from Arcane season 1 that depicts Caitlyn and Vi sharing an intimate moment after laying plans to hunt for Jinx. The two cosplayer’s accurate portrayals of the two iconic characters is absolutely stunning, and is accentuated by the emotional investment the two put into their photoshoot.

