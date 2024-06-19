Do we know the streaming release date for ‘It Ends With Us’ on Netflix?

In 2016, Atria Books published Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel It Ends With Us. The book chronicles the life of a character named Lily Bloom, telling the story of her traumatic time growing up in an abusive home, her unfortunate fall into an abusive relationship, and her successful escape from said relationship.

Hoover based the story on the relationship between her mother and father and called it “the hardest book I’ve ever written.” It sold well over a million copies and has received critical acclaim. Yusra Aden of The Slate Online called it “truly moving” and recommends it “to readers who want to gain some type of understanding about the complexity of domestic abuse relationships.” In 2022, Hoover herself sold more copies of books than Dr. Seuss, James Patterson, John Grisham, and even the Bible.

It’s rather exciting, therefore, that a movie based on the book is on the way. It stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, and the supporting cast includes Justin Baldoni (who’s also directing the film), Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Morton, and Brandon Sklenar.

There have been countless delays and pushbacks during production — it has had scheduled theatrical release dates of Feb.9 and June 21, 2004 — but according to People, It Ends With Us finally has a confirmed release date of Aug. 9, 2024. However, it will also be coming to Netflix. So when will that be?

When is It Ends With Us coming to Netflix?

Currently, there is no official Netflix release date for It Ends With Us. However, we do have some precedent to work with for a prediction in that regard.

The film is being distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, who signed a multiyear, exclusive first-pay-window licensing deal with Netflix in April 2021. Recent Sony titles have typically been hitting Netflix around 120 days after their theatrical release — action thriller The Equalizer 3 hit theaters on Sep. 1, 2023, and reached Netflix by January 1, 2024, and the romantic comedy Anyone But You was released in theaters on Dec. 22, 2023, and was on Netflix by April 23, 2024, for two examples. On that basis, the likely date It Ends With Us will hit the popular streaming service should be around early to mid-December.

Blake Lively has delivered some excellent performances in movies like 2020’s disappointing The Rythm Section, 2018’s brilliant A Simple Favor, and 2016’s delightful Café Society and thrilling The Shallows, so it’ll be great to see her flexing her dramatic chops again.

