Madame Web
‘Madame Web’ shooting past a childhood classic on streaming proves that cinema is dying a slow and painful death

The world will end in trumpets and ADR.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 15, 2024 12:48 pm

To those of you who had the foresight to observe (not watch) the much-derided Madame Web on streaming, know that the rest of us gaze upon you with unspeakable envy, as we had to sit in the presence of this decrepit train wreck in all its full, immersive anti-glory on the big screen.

The fact that it wound up shipping in this condition is nothing short of an artistic crime of the highest degree, and seeing as Sony has since pushed it through to Netflix, it’s clear that this specific instance of shame hasn’t quite settled in for the creators of this ungodly Spider-Man continuity.

And make no mistake; the shame will continue. Not only will it continue on in those who end up watching it — and will subsequently suffer the shame of wasting just under two hours of their time in an utterly disastrous manner — but also in all of humanity, as we will now have to contend with the fact that, perhaps as a result of that aforementioned foresight, we allowed Madame Web to take over Shrek on the streaming charts.

Shrek 2 Intro
Image via Dreamworks

Indeed, per FlixPatrol, Madame Web has clambered to the top of Netflix’s viewership rankings in the United States, beating a currently-third place Shrek — a cultural staple in the realm of cinema, animation, and, more irreverently, memes — in popularity.

How much further must we fall before Martin Scorsese finally rounds up every screen in the known world and holds them hostage until we learn to behave ourselves with our viewership habits? How many more Academy Award-winning animated bastions must be disrespected this way before we finally learn the errors of our ways?

If you still haven’t been dissuaded from piling onto this catastrophe, then just know that Madame Web is like an onion, but not because it has layers; no, Madame Web is like an onion because it stinks, and it’s no easy smell to wash out of your brain. You have been warned.

Read Article Who is Natasha Lyonne playing in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four?’
Natasha Lyonne next to the logo for Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Who is Natasha Lyonne playing in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four?’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 15, 2024
Read Article ‘The Fantastic Four’s latest twist casting reveals how it’s already serving as Marvel’s ‘Avengers 4.5’
Avengers: Endgame poster/The Fantastic Four promo art
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
‘The Fantastic Four’s latest twist casting reveals how it’s already serving as Marvel’s ‘Avengers 4.5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 15, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ the last Apes movie?
Category: Movies
Movies
Is ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ the last Apes movie?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 15, 2024
Read Article Sly Stallone revealed ‘Rocky II’ character twist was unscripted and occurred based on a real-life accident
Rocky Ii
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Sly Stallone revealed ‘Rocky II’ character twist was unscripted and occurred based on a real-life accident
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 14, 2024
Read Article Netflix may be in for a surprise now that ‘Madame Web’ is here to wreak further havoc on streaming
Madame Web on Netflix
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Netflix may be in for a surprise now that ‘Madame Web’ is here to wreak further havoc on streaming
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 14, 2024
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.