‘This is a celebration of animal cruelty’: Prince Harry under fire once again as Netflix releases trailer for his new show about ‘animal abusers’

Once upon a time, Netflix‘s uber-expensive deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — it’s believed to be as high as $100 million — must’ve seemed like a win-win. Especially after the duo’s hit 2022 docuseries. Since then, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t handed in anything with anywhere near the same level of success, and their next effort promises to be their biggest miss yet.

This December, the latest project to come from the Sussexes’ Archewell Productions hits streaming in the form of POLO, a docuseries all about Harry’s favorite pasttime. On top of the fact that viewers might feel cheated by the fact that Harry himself doesn’t actually appear in the program, Netflix users are hitting back at this glorification of the hugely divisive sport.

A glimpse at the comments section under the YouTube upload of the trailer (above) makes abundantly clear that few are cutting this series some slack and are up in arms that Netflix has decided to share what some are describing as a “celebration of animal cruelty.” As one comment put it, “These aren’t athletes, they are animal abusers.”

“I nearly threw up,” wrote one disgusted commenter. “Those magnificent animals. The brutality of the entitled cretins brutalising them. Shame on you Netflix. Get these disgusting horrors off the screen. Shane [sic] on you again.”

Other outraged reactions include, “Pity those poor horses, suffering for rich men’s kicks!!” “Ritchie Ritch II: the suffering of animals for self gratification,” and simply “Five hours of this???” Maybe Netflix has to accept that the timing of this release was immensely flawed to say the least: “Well in these uncertain and difficult times, over privileged people playing over privileged sports is just what the world needs to see.”

Harry may not appear in person in the show, but his championing of Polo in this way is not going down well with the sport’s detractors, who are using one shameful incident from his past against him.

“Will Harry discuss how he was told not to ride Drizzle, who was pregnant and died of a heart attack because of his selfishness?” reads one comment, referencing a tragedy that occurred back in 2010. “While they’re at it, why not show veterinarians talking about pulmonary hemorrhage, joint disease, back injuries, and jaw injuries suffered when the horses are struck by mallets. Great fun.”

As per Netflix’s official description for the five-part series, POLO is “a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of the sport.” The synopsis continues, “Follow elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship. From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Dedicated Harry and Meghan diehards may well give it a watch, but it seems that, for most people, this is not their idea of perfect Christmas entertainment. No wonder all the signs are pointing to Netflix neglecting to renew their costly partnership once their current deal runs out next year. POLO trots onto streaming this Dec. 10.

