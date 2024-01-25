What happened to Connor after ‘Love on the Spectrum,’ and are he and Emily still together?

As Connor himself said, “Love is a dagger, a pretty thing. A thing that enchants, but also hurts.”

Fans of The Bachelor or Love Is Blind franchises are likely to add Love on the Spectrum US to their list of latest obsessions, marking a much more sweet-natured dating show than what we typically see on our television screens in the year 2024.

For those who are unfamiliar, Love on the Spectrum US is a spin-off of Australian series Love on the Spectrum, both created and directed by Cian O’Clery. Throughout this Emmy Award-winning series, “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships,” and with the second season hitting Netflix on Jan. 19, some familiar faces made their return to look for love for a second time: Dani Bowman, James Jones, Steve Spitz, and more.

To top it off, some new single romantics joined the cast of Love on the Spectrum US for its second season, and individuals like Connor Tomlinson quickly became fan favorites, naturally leaving viewers with dozens and dozens of questions about his life once filming came to a close.

Where is Connor now that filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 wrapped, and more importantly, are he and Emily still together? Here’s your answer.

Who is Connor from Love on the Spectrum?

Screengrab via Netflix

Stemming from Atlanta, Georgia, Connor Tomlinson is a 24-year-old who enjoys swords, ancient history, fantasy film and television, and more.

Throughout Love on the Spectrum US season 2, viewers get to know Connor on a much deeper level than simply his hobbies and interests, meeting his tight-knit family — from his three dogs, to his three siblings, to his mother, and beyond — but he is looking for someone other than his relatives to spend his the rest of his life with.

Attending a speed dating event and going on dates with two different women — Sasha and Emily — throughout season 2 of Love on the Spectrum US, is Connor still unlucky in love months later?

What happened to Connor after Love on the Spectrum?

Screengrab via Netflix

For those who are wondering what Connor has been up to since filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 came to a close, the 24-year-old spilled the tea in an exclusive interview with Netflix:

“I have been doing well. I have spent much of my free time reading, and watching shows on Netflix since we finished filming. I added a shield to my weapon collection this past Christmas!”

As for what some of these shows entailed, Connor admitted that he has been a huge fan of The Dragon Prince, Blue Eye Samurai, DreamWorks Dragons, Super Giant Robot Brothers, and more as of late.

Speaking of television shows and movies, as viewers might recall, Connor bonded with a woman named Emily on the series over their love for the action and adventure genre — specifically the Transformers and Star Wars franchises — but are the two lovebirds still going strong?

Are Connor and Emily still together after Love on the Spectrum?

Screengrab via Netflix

In the same interview, Connor admitted that he and Emily have remained friends after filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 wrapped, however, they failed to pursue a romantic relationship with one another.

“We still keep in contact by text and go out together from time to time. Emily and I have both decided to be platonic… It has made me more open to dating and the idea of being in love. The show has taught me that there is a lot of time, effort, and work that goes into dating and getting to know someone. It gives me confidence to know I have been on several dates now. I hope to one day find the right woman.”

We cannot help but cross our fingers that Connor finds the right woman someday as well, even though it turned out that Emily was not his perfect match.

Nonetheless, to watch Connor Tomlinson look for love on the second season of Love on the Spectrum US, fans of the franchise can stream every single episode now via Netflix.