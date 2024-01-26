What happened to Dani after ‘Love on the Spectrum,’ and are she and Adan still together?

She stole our hearts during season 1 of Love on the Spectrum US, and now Dani Bowman is back and better than ever for season 2!

Both created and directed by Cian O’Clery, Love on the Spectrum US is a spin-off of Australian series Love on the Spectrum. Throughout this Emmy Award-winning series, “a diverse group of people on the autism spectrum navigate the world of romance and relationships,” and with season 2 hitting Netflix this January, some familiar (and some not-so familiar) faces made their return to look for love. One of the cast members who reprised their role was the one and only Dani Bowman, an animation expert who failed to find her perfect match the first time around.

Rekinding her romance with a former fling named Adan during Love on the Spectrum US season 2, things seemed to be smooth sailing between the two lovebirds at the end of the series, but where are they now?

Here’s everything that happened to Dani Bowman as soon as filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 came to a close…

Who is Dani from Love on the Spectrum?

Screengrab via Netflix

For those who are unfamiliar, Dani Bowman is a 29-year-old woman who owns and operates an animation company called DaniMation, searching for a man throughout Love on the Spectrum US season 2 that shares this same passion of hers, as well as has some passions of his own.

After failing to find her perfect match during Love on the Spectrum US season 1, the Los Angeles local stopped actively looking for love, but instead decided to embark on the adventure of a lifetime for the second time by reprising her role on Love on the Spectrum US.

Going on dates with three different men throughout the show (and sharing a few smooches), is Dani still single in 2024?

What happened to Dani after Love on the Spectrum?

Screengrab via Netflix

In an exclusive interview with Netflix after filming for Love on the Spectrum US season 2 came to a close, Dani admitted that she is the busiest she has ever been, however, she failed to give an update on her relationship status.

Instead, she gave quite a few updates on her animation company, which seems to be doing better than ever.

“I’ve been thrilled about the future of both my dating life and my company, although things have become busier than ever. The DaniMation team and I are excited to see an increase in student sign-ups for our one-on-one animation sessions. Recently, I had the privilege of keynoting at two autism conferences in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Orlando, Florida. During these events, I shared my personal journey as an autistic individual and the inception of DaniMation. On a personal note, I just celebrated my 29th birthday on January 9! In the midst of everything, I’ve always reminded myself, ‘Life is not a race.'”

Are Dani and Adan still together after Love on the Spectrum?

Screengrab via Netflix

Later on in the same interview, Dani finally addressed Adan, admitting that they do not spend as much time together as she would hope, ultimately maintaining a relationship that is rather on and off.

“Adan and I are currently staying connected through text messages. Our last date was in July, and I recognize that he’s juggling a busy schedule with college and a part-time job. I genuinely wish we could find more time to spend together. On a positive note, my best friend Devin has suggested the idea of meeting somewhere in the middle for our next date. It sounds like a great plan to bridge the distance and make our time together more manageable.”

Our fingers are crossed that Dani and Adan can make their medium distance relationship work, but nonetheless, fans of the franchise can stream all episodes of Love on the Spectrum US season 2 now via Netflix to watch Dani Bowman look for love.