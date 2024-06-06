Glen Powell as Gary Johnson and Adria Arjona as Madison Masters in 'Hit Man'.
What is the Netflix release date for 'Hit Man?'

One of the most anticipated films of the year is finally coming to streaming.
Danilo Castro
Danilo Castro
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 03:12 pm

Hit Man has been one of the most highly-touted films of 2024. The crime-comedy is helmed by Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater and stars Adria Arjona and Glen Powell, the latter of whom is quickly on his way to becoming the biggest names in Hollywood.

Fans have waited quite some time to see the film. It originally premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in Sept. 2023 and underwent a lengthy waiting process before finally being picked up by Netflix.

It received a limited theatrical window in May, but as with most Netflix releases, it will reach its widest number of viewers at home. This, invariably, begs the question: when is Hit Man coming to the streaming platform? When will we get to see Glen Powell’s titular performance, which has been hailed by many as a star-making turn?

Well, fortunately, the wait is over.

When will ‘Hit Man’ become available to stream on Netflix?

Hit Man will land on the streaming platform on Friday, June 7. This is standard operating procedure for films and most TV shows. According to the help center on the official Netflix website, “Netflix original TV shows and movies are typically released globally at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time.”

This is a different rollout method than what’s employed in the music industry. While albums typically release at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Fridays, which allows those on the West Coast to hear them on Thursday evening, Netflix uses Pacific Time. This means that West Coast viewers will have to wait until Friday morning to start watching. The same goes for those on the East Coast, who don’t get the new release until 3:00am.

Linklater considers Netflix the best platform for his film

Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Netflix

Hit Man is not the first Richard Linklater film to get a Netflix release. The streaming platform was also home to Linklater’s previous effort, Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (2022), which earned rave reviews from critics.

The director spoke to Radio Times about the decision to have his recent films go to streaming and forego a wide theatrical window, and he noted that it’s merely a way to get the most engagement from viewers:

So on Netflix you have a really good chance of a lot of people ultimately seeing the film… That’s fine by me. And it’s not like we’re not in theaters. That’s what cineastes and all of us kind of live for.

Danilo Castro
Danilo Castro is an entertainment writer based in San Diego. He's contributed to publications like Screen Rant, PopMatters and FanSided. When he's not covering the latest film news, he's the managing editor for Noir City Magazine.