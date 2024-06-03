Will there be ‘Extraction 3?’

Fans of the Extraction franchise have been clamoring to find out whether the action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth will be coming back for a third go around. Well, wonder no more because we have the answer.

When the first Extraction was released on Netflix in 2020, it became the streamer’s most watched movie of all time up to that point. Obviously, Netflix immediately greenlit a sequel, which was also a huge hit. Following that trend, Netflix announced that a third movie would be on the way with a lot of the original cast coming back, obviously including Hemsworth as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake.

What do we know about Extraction 3?

As for the new movie, Hemsworth did an interview with Collider and gave an update on the film.

“We’re in the middle of sort of writing, prepping, getting it ready. I don’t know when we’re gonna start, but it’s in the works.”

When Netflix announced the news that the movie would get a threequel during Netflix at Tudum: A Global Fan Event. It was only a few months after Extraction 2 came out, so it’s pretty obvious that Netflix is heavily invested in the film. Producer Anthony Russo also said it was also possible there could be a spin-off starring Idris Elba.

In addition to Hemsworth as Rake, Golshifteh Farahani is expected to return as Nik Kahn, Olga Kurylenko as Mia and of course Elba as Alcott. While we don’t know any details about the story just yet, it would be safe to assume it’s another black ops mission in another exotic locale. That is if producers keep moving in the trajectory of the first two films. It will be fun to see where they take Rake in the movie.

