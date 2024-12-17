11 viral TikTok Christmas gift ideas for everyone in 2024

The holiday gift-giving season is upon us. With just over a week until Christmas, if you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, don’t sweat it. We’ve compiled a list of 11 TikTok products that went viral in 2024 – and they’re all great gift ideas for that special someone in your life.

Whenever a new trend goes viral, TikTokers are usually quick to pick up on it. Since its launch in 2017, TikTok has become the go-to place for inventive new products and gift-giving ideas. So, here’s a list of 11 TikTok gift ideas that have gone viral in 2024.

Image from Amazon

This mini bag sealer gift is perfect for just about anyone. It’s the ideal stocking stuffer for mom, dad, a college student, or friends. The compact sealer can seal a bag of chips in seconds with a quick press and slide without preheating. You can officially say goodbye to stale chips – who wouldn’t love that present from old Saint Nick?

I love that this device takes batteries, so there are no worries about charging or recharging the device. Here is an alternate option if you prefer a rechargeable device.

Image from Amazon

TikTok users have been calling this portable charging bank with built-in cables the stocking stuffer gift of the year. Its built-in Type-C cable (USB-A, Type-C, Micro) supports charging on most smart devices. It’s lightweight and charges just about any device quickly.

Image from Amazon

If this isn’t the perfect gift to give your mother, we don’t know what it is. This book offers hundreds of thought-provoking prompts for a mom to share her story. It’s a gift that will live on for generations, and we promise you’ll treasure it later.

If you’re a mom with younger kids, the mother/daughter or mother/son journal is another great gift idea priced under $10.

Image from Amazon

TikTokers are raving about these waterless rechargeable diffusers. Before you freak out over the price, know that it’s the most expensive item on our list, but we’ve added it for good reason. This dupe diffuser adopts a minimalist design with a single button to adjust fragrance intensity and timer settings. One user raved about the product in an Amazon review, writing, “MY HOME smells like the one hotel in Miami. I can’t even begin to describe this smell. My house literally smells like a seven star hotel worth every dime.”

If your budget is higher, try the Hotel Collection diffuser luxury brand. It has a steeper price, but TikTokers swear it’s worth the hype.

Image from Amazon

The OUTACT microscope is pocket-sized and easy to use. It has 2 million pixels and 1000x magnification, video and photo-saving possibilities, and internal storage. It would make a great stocking stuffer for the outdoorsy child or adult in your life who enjoys hiking or exploring nature.

TikTokers have been sharing IRL videos of themselves zooming in on spider legs and other small critters, and we’re totally here for it. It’s super interesting to see what some species look like up close and will keep you – or your little one – busy for hours on your next outdoor adventure.

Image from Getty

This 3Doodler Flow 3D printing pen is perfect for adults, teens, and tweens. The pen is designed to be user-friendly. There’s no complicated software and hardware setup involved. You literally just plug it in, insert a piece of plastic, and wait for it to heat up.

Image from Amazon

Who doesn’t love printed pictures? TikTokers has been raving about this viral photo sticker printer for months. The mini thermal printer is small enough to carry anywhere and doesn’t need ink, so you can print just about anything you want without worrying about ink usage. The printer includes 10 rolls of thermal printer, is wireless, and is great for all ages!

Image from Amazon

One TikTok user said the Fanttik screwdriver is better than any drill. “Definitely more convenient than any drill I’ve used,” the TikToker raved. The all-in-one capsule is compact, high torque, and requires no extra attachments. Next time your loved one needs a flathead when holding a Phillips head, they’ll thank you if you buy this convenient, powerful gadget to add to their toolbox.

Image from Amazon

If you’ve scrolled TikTok recently, you probably noticed someone talking about why you need this remote TikTok scroller. Before you say it looks ridiculous, hear me out. This scrolling ring is compact and easy to wear and does more than just make TikTok scrolling quick and easy for the – how can I say this nicely – lazyish scrollers. The Bluetooth remote can also trigger image or video recording from up to 33 feet (hello, great family selfies) and can serve as a page-turner for your Kindle. It’s a multi-use gift that could be fun, especially for the TikTok-obsessed teenager in your life.

Image from Amazon

The Wavytalk hair straightener brush straightens and combs your hair in one easy step. It’s made to release millions of negative ions to reduce frizz and static and boost shine. TikTok users have been raving about the product’s anti-scald feature, making it safe for younger girls to use. Check out some of the before and after videos of TikTok users trying it out. You’ll definitely be impressed.

Image from Amazon

Stanley cups were one of the hottest items of 2023, and the snack accessory tray that goes alongside them has went viral in 2024. This might be their perfect gift if your loved one already has a Stanley. The snack tray sits on the rim of the tumbler and features multiple compartments to separate food items so you can sip while you snack. No plate necessary.

