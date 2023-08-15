15 back-to-school movies that will make you miss high school (even if you hated it)

It’s that time of year again. Remember starting to see those “Back to School” commercials on TV in between re-runs of The Dukes of Hazard and The Flintstones and thinking, “nooooooooooo!!!!!!!”? If adults had three months out of every year off, they would understand the pain of early mornings, homework, and physical education. The only thing to ease your weary mind was your favorite movie – the one that every time you see it, you’re emotionally transformed back to that time in your life. So we’ve compiled a list of our favorites, and you can even cheat off of our paper, if you want.

Independence Day (1996)

Ah, Independence Day — the perfect summer film! Watching it in the dog days of August just before the beginning of the school year became something of a rite of passage for my friends and me. And what’s not to like? Mind-bendingly good special effects that hold up even today; an on-point Will Smith playing against the irrepressible Jeff Goldblum in top form; a slew of brilliant supporting performances from Bill Pullman, Alicia Fox, Judd Hirsch, and Brent Spiner; and baddies in the form of vicious aliens that it was OK to boo. Back in the pre-social media era of the 1990s, it you wanted to experience blockbuster season buzz, the classroom was the place to do it. That first week back was full of discussion of the movies and TV shows we had watched over the summer, but in 1996, everyone in school agreed on one thing — Independence Day was the film of the year, or possibly the decade. Sorry, The Phantom Menace fans… — Craig Jones

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

In the same way that director John Hughes sharply defined high school archetypes only to shatter them in The Breakfast Club, so too did Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess firmly establish teenage awkwardness as the target of our collective laughter, only to underpin it with genuine human emotion. At the heart of the story is a meditation on the importance of friendships in high school, illustrated by Napoleon (Jon Heder) and his pals Pedro (Efen Ramirez) and Deb (Tina Majorino), and finding one’s soulmate as you become an adult, as the supporting Kip (Aaron Ruell) and his romance kindled online with LaFawnduh (Shondrella Avery) illustrate. At the end of the day, Napoleon Dynamite is a celebration of the time between being a child and being an adult, when stuffing tater-tots into your sweatpant pocket still seemed acceptable, and it urges you to find the joy in that. Plus, the opening credits of a montage of colorful-yet-questionable cafeteria food set to The White Stripes’ “We’re Going To Be Friends” absolutely cements Napoleon Dynamite as a back-to-school classic in what is otherwise a somewhat anachronistic tale. — Danny Peterson

21 Jump Street (2012)

Starsky and Hutch. Stabler and Benson. Schmidt and Jenko. Some partnerships just make sense. 2012’s 21 Jump Street reboot created an iconic duo, having the inspired idea to combine the comedic talents of Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. Hill had already made waves as Seth in Superbad, while Tatum continued to prove that comedy is where he shines best.

Fully aware of its ridiculous concept, 21 Jump Street leans into the hallmarks of the original television series. After Schmidt (Hill) and Jenko (Tatum) botch a routine arrest, they are sentenced to go undercover in a high school to take down a newly emerging drug trade. Chosen for their resounding immaturity, returning to school is their one chance to redeem themselves and become better people. The two reject their stereotypes with the typical jock, Jenko, embracing his intelligent side, while Schmidt learns to be more sensitive.

What makes the film so humorous is how it plays on the stereotypes of high school movies. As soon as the two partners go undercover, their conceptions about what high school should be like are wrong. The jocks want to do well in school, and all the cliques are unrecognizable. Schmidt and Jenko find out that the yearbook editor is not just nice, but also behind the drug trade at school. But even while Eric (Dave Franco) is dealing drugs, Schmidt can’t help but form a connection with him. He isn’t a bad person, and after all, he does care about the environment. 21 Jump Street preaches themes that strike at the core of many coming-of-age stories. As with most high school movies, it isn’t about the destination. It is about the friends we made along the way. — Carolyn Jenkins

Billy Madison (1995)

Not just a swell throwback to the first layer of bread in the sedimentary Villain/Hero/Villain situation that is Bradley Whitford’s career trajectory sandwich – write that sentence, A.V. Club A.I. – Billy Madison is a reminder that it’s never too late for Adam Sandler to go back to school and change careers. It’s a lesson that’s worth revisiting, now more than ever. — Tom Meisfjord

Mean Girls (2004)

Did you really expect us to make a list of back-to-school movies without including Mean Girls? Give us a break! This 2004 gem is only the most iconic movie of our time! Sure, it’s on every back-to-school list, but does it look like I care? Being iconic never goes out of style. Whether you find the first day of school exciting or daunting like it was for Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), Mean Girls is the balm to calm all your jitters. Birthing timeless phrases such as “She doesn’t even go here!”, “That’s so fetch,” “You go Glen Coco,” and even “Boo, you whore,” you’d be hard-pressed to go throughout your school year — heck, your life — without rubbing shoulders with a Mean Girls reference at some point. Find me someone who doesn’t love Mean Girls, and I say to them: “You can’t sit with us!” Just kidding, I won’t do that. But I will shove them in front of a bus. Kidding, I won’t do that either. I’ll just discreetly sneak them a Kalteen bar to make them fat right before prom. Okay, okay, fine, I won’t do that either. But you see the point I’m trying to make, right? Mean Girls is i-c-o-n-i-c. Anyone who wants to get into the back-to-school spirit would be wise to re-watch this film. — Cody Raschella

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

If there’s only one back-to-school movie you ever watch in your life, please let it be this one. Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is my favorite movie of all time for so many reasons, the main one being that it actually inspired me to make the most of my high school experience knowing that one day I’d attend a reunion of my own. The movie’s core message ⏤ to be unapologetically yourself even if other people don’t understand or accept you ⏤ is one that I think all students can benefit from, especially ones who feel like they don’t fit in or aren’t “cool” (news flash: you’re amazing, and the cool kids wish they were friends with you). Sure, the movie is hilarious and insanely quotable (“You are Columbus and I am America ⏤ discover me, Ramon, just discover me”), but beyond that, it gives you permission to be your gorgeous and unique self at any stage of life. Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow could have let this be a stupid, forgettable comedy, but instead they lent their characters so much heart, humor, and humanity that it’s become a cult classic (and die-hard fans are still praying for a sequel!). I highly recommend watching it the night before a new school year, as it’ll empower you to talk to the Billys, laugh with the Micheles, dream big like the Romys, and stick it to the Christies. Even if high school is way in the rear view mirror for you, it’ll make you chuckle as you remember the time you convinced your classmates that you really did invent Post-Its (or the time you wore gym shoes to school that were definitely sprayed by the same skunk as your dog the night before, and you didn’t realize until first-period Orchestra). Wherever you are in life, Romy and Michele will encourage you to have more fun, make your own clothes, dance interpretively in social situations, and live your life to the absolute fullest. Other than a 20-year reunion, what could be better than that? — Josh Conrad

Grease 2 (1982)

Look, I know that in some circles Grease is considered one of the greatest movie musicals of all time, but hear me out ⏤ Grease 2 is better. In what other film do we get to see a pre-Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer belt out “Cool Rider,” and a group of horny teenagers sing about reproduction with Tab Hunter? Grease 2 is the pinnacle back-to-school flick ⏤ it literally has a rousing opening number called “Back to School Again” (thank you, Four Tops) and is perfect for both students who want to head back to the classroom, and those who would rather spend their summer nights doing something other than homework. It’s campy, it’s corny, and it will make you want to run back to your own high school (or local bowling alley) and engage in a few sensible pirouettes. Grease lovers have the best of both worlds with this sequel, as it not only introduces new T-Birds and Pink Ladies, but also features the returns of fan-favorites including Frenchie (Didi Conn), Miss McGee (Eve Arden), Coach Calhoun (Sid Caesar), and Blanche (Dody Goodman). New characters, new songs, and Maxwell Caulfield as Sandy’s hunky cousin? Sign me up, coach! If you’ve never seen this cult classic, do yourself a favor and head on over to Paramount Plus and give it a watch. Even if you don’t love it as much as the original, you won’t be able to get the songs out of your head for the rest of your life. (Pro tip: If your rude, judgmental neighbors ever chastise you for doing unholy things like drinking Sprite on the weekends or wearing spaghetti straps in public, I find that routinely singing “Reproduction” on their front lawn is fitting revenge.) — Josh Conrad

Back to the Future (1985)

For the sake of brevity, let’s assume for just a moment that I’m infallible, and that Back to the Future, contrary to its official branding as science fiction, doesn’t disguise its status as a back-to-school movie, but outwardly flaunts it at every available opportunity.

After all, Marty McFly’s generation-hopping adventure (for the first two films, anyway) hinges on ensuring the young iterations of his parents fall in love to the dulcet tones of doo-wop classic “Earth Angel,” or else he’ll suffer the existential crisis (or would it be bliss?) that is, well, never existing in the first place.

Heavy stuff, but anyone whose seen Robert Zemeckis’ seminal ‘80s trilogy will know that such serious themes aren’t the reason why Back to the Future is still tucked up tight in the public consciousness.

It’s actually the almost voyeuristic element of experiencing pivotal moments and decisions people make during their school years, and getting to see in real-time, what effect those choices will have 10, 20, or even 30 years down the road, that keep it relatable, regardless of the passage of time between first and last watch.

We also get to witness the downfall of cinema’s greatest (no hyperbole) villain, Biff Tannen, on numerous occasions, and nothing screams quintessential back-to-school viewing louder than getting to see a bully receive their well-deserved comeuppance.

Bless you, Thomas F. Wilson. — Joe Pring

Harry Potter films

Honestly, I retain zero fond memories of my school years. Bummer, I know. None of the films on this list ever invoked any form of nostalgia in my cold, ice queen heart. But the Harry Potter films always made me yearn to go back to school — despite a certain nose-less sociopathic fella going on a killing spree. I know the magic spells and the ability to turn your enemies into a ferret are a big plus, but it was the bond the friends shared, and all the-getting-in-trouble-together fun that manages to bypass my “I don’t miss my high school” monologue. — Apeksha Bagchi

Easy A (2010)

When it comes to looking back at high school, there are primarily two emotions that those of us who have graduated feel: with a sense of longing and nostalgia, or the desire to run away from the very idea.

High school comes with many ups and downs, no matter who you are, but there are a few things that make us all look back at that chapter of our lives and want to revisit it, one of which is the film Easy A. Alright, hear us out, a modern take on the well-known story of Hester Prynne might not seem like the type of material that would have you jumping at the chance to revisit high school, but for us, it totally is.

Olive Penderghast is the kind of girl you can immediately relate to: she’s a little awkward, full of passion, perpetually anxious, and totally lovable. So when she gets into quite the predicament, she takes a stand in a way she never anticipated. Once someone that people might look through, she suddenly becomes the center of attention, though not for reasons she ever hoped for.

If you ask anyone, and they respond honestly, there’s at least one decision we all made in high school that we could take back if we could, and on the other hand, one we wouldn’t change at all. Olive’s story hinges on both; a decision she makes alters everything in her life, but it eventually leads her to her happily ever after, and she learns a lot along the way. High school is all about learning, growth, and maturing, but it’s not always happening in the books and handouts we receive; sometimes, the best lessons high school gives us are the ones that have nothing to do with education.

If you’ve ever been falsely accused of a rumor, found yourself feeling like you were wearing your own scarlet “A,” or dealing with heartache and pain on a public scale, Easy A will be a relatable film for you, and despite the challenges Olive faces, it’ll leave you feeling nostalgic for high school experiences once again. Plus, haven’t we all longed for our very own Lobster Todd? — Ashley Marie

Picnic (1955)

Ok, so I’m the oldest person here. So what? If you’re thinking this movie has nothing to do with high school, you’re right. The connection is flimsy at best. Allow me to explain – the entire movie takes place on Labor Day, school is starting the next day. You with me now? Good.

Madge (Kim Novak) is the prettiest girl in her small Kansas town. The hope is that she will be crowned the Queen of Nee-wo-llah (don’t ask) tonight at the picnic. But the truth is, Madge doesn’t care much about the whole affair, and longs to be seen as something more than a trophy. She admires her little sister, who we’re told has already won a four-year scholarship to college even though she hasn’t even graduated high school.

A mysterious stranger (William Holden) with an aversion to stability blows into town and threatens to entice Madge away from her mundane existence to join in a quixotic adventure with him. Will she throw caution to the wind for a man she’s only known for 24 hours?

I watch this movie every year on Labor Day with friends. There are ample opportunities for drinking games and it’s endlessly quotable. Let’s just say high school was a long, long time ago. Not like, 1955, but… never mind. — Misty Contreras

X-Men: First Class (2011)

I hated school. It’s part of why I write about how much I like movies about guys with laser eyes for a living now. Even so, there was always a sense of excitement and anticipation in the moments leading up to the new year. Who knew what the coming academic calendar would bring? New friends? New adventures?

And no movie captures that thrill, or the crushing disappointment that inevitably followed, like X-Men: First Class, a film where a group of precocious gifted youngsters enroll in an exciting new educational program, only to watch one of their most interesting classmates get the life burned out of him from the inside on their first day. It’s like being back in the first day of Catholic school all over again. — Tom Meisfjord

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Few movies capture high school drama more poignantly than Pretty in Pink, John Hughes’ 1986 rom/com starring Molly Ringwald, John Cryer, and Andrew McCarthy. Even if you come from the “right side of the tracks,” climbing the slippery rungs of the teenage social ladder can feel impossible, but for Ringwald’s Andie this task is particularly daunting in ways we can all relate to. Who hasn’t been plagued by a not-so-secret admirer who clings to you like Velcro? Who hasn’t looked in their closet and found it seriously lacking? And while most of us could only dream about landing the extremely popular object of our affections, Andie overcomes all the obstacles before her and successfully captures the eye of the much-adored Blane, played by McCarthy. Yes, there is hope for all of us. — Kimberley Laws

Juno (2007)

While Juno might not be the most traditional back-to-school film, it, in many ways, captures the awkward moments that define the four years we spend cooped up in a depressing building that, in some cases, is about as cheery and colorful as the local prison.

The film certainly propelled Elliot Page and Michael Cera into the limelight (and rightfully so), but the reason the film resonated with so many moviegoers is that, at its core, it’s a coming-of-age story, albeit one that has been updated for the 21st century. Not many filmmakers can tackle something as taboo as teen pregnancy with this much grace, but director Jason Reitman handles it with aplomb, backed by a terrific debut screenplay from Diablo Cody.

Sure, Juno has certainly not reached the same level of ritualistic re-watching that other films on this list might have, but, if I were a betting man, I think the teenagers and young adults who grew up watching Juno will show it to their own teenage kids when the time comes. — Shaan Joshi

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club is the kind of movie that will make you want not only to relive high school, but go to detention as a teenager. It achieves this impossible feat by depicting the punishment as if it is some life-altering rite of passage in which you will happen to intersect with those who were destined to be your chosen family. That’s the takeaway from the John Hughes-directed film, which features amazing performances from all of its main cast, including the five titular teens played by Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, and Anthony Michael Hall. The movie is packed full of fun moments that do much to subvert high school stereotypes. What’s more, The Breakfast Club has some similarities to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, only way more light-hearted, in that the entire movie feels like a giant improv jam amongst a cast of future Hollywood stars before they made it big. — Danny Peterson