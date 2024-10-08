Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival
Category:
News
Celebrities
Movies

‘1997 is calling, they would like their movie premise back’: Will Smith set to star in a Michael Bay disaster we’ve already seen 85 times

He's going back to a dry well.
Jesse Torres
Jesse Torres
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 03:04 am

Will Smith and Michael Bay have made magic together. Twice, actually. The actor and director helped each other breakout with the 1995 action classic Bad Boys. It was Smith’s first starring role, and Bay’s first film period. They ran it back with the bigger, louder, and even more successful Bad Boys II in 2003.

Recommended Videos

Now Smith and Bay are linking up a third time. The duo are reportedly joining forces the for new film Fast & Loose. Deadline reports that the film revolves around a man who wakes up without any memories. Eventually, though, he learns that leads a very dangerous double life, and has to figure a way out.

We know what you’re thinking. No, it’s not a remake, and yes, you’ve seen this exact same film done a dozen times over the last few decades.

The premise has been done to death

The notion of combining Smith, who has experienced a commercial boost as of late thanks to the Bad Boys films, with Bay, who, as previously mentioned, helped to establish Smith in the first place, makes sense on paper. We just wish it came with a more novel concept.

Fast & Loose will reportedly pose Will Smith in two different identities: a notorious crime kingpin and an undercover CIA agent. We aren’t going to list off all the films that toy with this same exact premise, because we’d be here until Fast & Loose comes out, but are going to list a few to make the point.

Liam Neeson did this same exact premise with Unknown (2011). Geena Davis had a memorable turn as an amnesiac operative in The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996). Jesse Eisenberg put a comedic spin on it for American Ultra (2015). Matt Damon arguably perfected the amnesia subgenre with the Bourne franchise. So on, and so forth.

Will Smith is trying to revive his 90s peak

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Image via Sony Pictures

Look, we get it. Will Smith has had a rocky couple of years. He slapped Chris Rock the night he won his first Oscar, and he was pretty fairly maligned for it. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), a pretty clear throwback to his 90s heyday, helped to repair his public reputation somewhat.

What do you do if you’re Smith? More of the same. Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and its predecessor, Bad Boys for Life (2021), have been the best-received Smith films in a decade, excluding the sports film that won him the Oscar, King Richard (2023).

Smith, like Tom Cruise, can only do the retro action thing for so long. Tom Cruise is wrapping up Mission: Impossible and getting back to work with auteur filmmakers like Alejandro G. Inarritu. Smith is going to have to be careful not to lean too heavily on 1990s nostalgia, because it will quickly wear thin.

The last time he attempted a throwback action film with a gimmick premise was Gemini Man (2019) and it tanked at the box office. Hopefully Fast & Loose avoids a similar fate.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jesse Torres
Jesse Torres
Jesse Torres is a freelance entertainment writer at We Got This Covered. He specializes in film and TV news, though he also enjoys covering music. Jesse's favorite Marvel film is Iron Man 3, and he's prepared to debate this ad nauseam with anyone that disagrees (i.e. most people).