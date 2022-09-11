21 years later, celebrities remember 9/11

There’s a heaviness that sits in the hearts of Americans on the anniversary of 9/11, a feeling of turmoil and loss somehow mixed with gratitude and an overwhelming sense of brotherly love. September 11th of 2001 started off as any normal day until suddenly, it wasn’t.

An attack on our nation that was set to break us apart united Americans in a way no one was expecting. If you look at your social media feeds today, you’ll undeniably run across the quote that says something along the lines of, “I’d never wish for another 9/11, but I would ask for another 9/12.”

The sentiment that exists notes the importance of love that was shown in the seconds, minutes, hours, and days after the attacks in 2001. People laid down their lives for neighbors they’d never met in order to give a future to someone, even if it meant risking their own. There was a unique brand of patriotism that bled into the following weeks and months.

That patriotism exists still today, and as we all remember 9/11, we share love and gratitude for those lost that day and how it impacted us all.

Tim Fullerton shared a beautiful image with all of us as the lights at the 9/11 memorial were turned on.

The 9/11 lights just got turned on while I was sitting on my roof. Took my breath away when I saw it. pic.twitter.com/tIJzSgSdGz — Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) September 9, 2022

Domingo Germán took to the bases at Yankee Stadium with an American Flag during today’s game.

Cool moment on 9/11 here at Yankee Stadium.



Domingo Germán took the field running to the bullpen with an American flag🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IeSyPWyUlB — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) September 11, 2022

Kerry Washington also shared remembrance of 9/11 with a nod to the hopeful spirit we have together.

Let’s never forget what we’re capable of doing together. I ❤️ You NY. #911day — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 11, 2022

President Joe Biden was photographed at a 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon today.

Today, President Biden attended a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Pentagon.



We will never forget the 2,977 precious lives stolen from us 21 years ago today at Ground Zero in New York, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/M7Vcr53qBJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 11, 2022

Cole Hauser shared a famous image from 9/11 with the words, we will never forget.

Dr. Buzz Aldrin also shared a beautiful image with a message that it’s time to remember the “victims, survivors, and heroes of that day.”

21 years ago, on this fateful day, we remember September 11th, 2001 – it is a time to reflect and remember the victims, the survivors, and the heroes of that day. #neverforget pic.twitter.com/G5cHRic1tu — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) September 11, 2022

On every 9/11 since those life-altering attacks, we slow down and we remember, vowing never to forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Here’s to the heroes, the sacrifices they made, and the brotherly love we can show to one another, helping to make life a little bit easier for everyone.