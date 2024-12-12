’28 Days Later’ isn’t available on any streaming platform leading to massive resale demand

28 Years Later is on the horizon, and has now renewed interest in the decades-old zombie franchise starring Oscar winner Cillian Murphy. The hit 2022 zombie film 28 Days Later and its sequel 28 Weeks Later are now well sought-after, which is an issue, given their current streaming status.

Right now, there is no way to stream 28 Days Later. Even if you were open to spending a few dollars to rent the movie, there’s simply no way to do it. And it gets worse. Given the age of these movies, DVDs are no longer in print, meaning it’s not as simple as going to your local movie retailer and picking up a copy.

Naturally that has made these films rare, and in the last few days, they’ve even become quite valuable, which has seen a huge influx of sales on resale sites like eBay.

Hundreds of copies of 28 Days Later have sold on eBay in the last week, some as low as $10 for the first film, and others priced as high as $100 for the Steelbook Blu-Ray version. Prices really have varied drastically, especially if you’re looking to get your hands on 28 Days and 28 Weeks later.

Of course, we’d suggest holding off purchasing any copies while the market is as it is, unless you can land a bargain. It’s likely that once the movie is made available on streaming these prices will drop, so waiting things out would seem like the smart move here.

The good news is that we know for a fact that 28 Days Later will be getting a streaming release sometime in the future, as Sony has confirmed as much themselves. The company has set up a website that will notify you when the movie is made available, so if you’re eager to jump into the film the moment you can, make sure to register your intent.

Sadly, there are no details that have been shared regarding exactly when it will be released, so you could still be waiting a while before it’s time.

As you might expect, the reason for the lack of accessibility to this zombie movie is due to a rights issue. However, it also highlights another problem with modern media: how movies can completely disappear if they are not maintained physically or on streaming.

On a lighter note, 28 Years Later is set to be released on June 20, 2025, so fans of the franchise or just horror fans more generally don’t have too long to wait before they get to dive back into this world.

The first trailer for the sequel is already here, and it seems to be just as creepy as the original movies, so if you’re after a dose of nostalgia this might be the best way to get it. Before you freak out, yes, it looks like Cillian Murphy is back, so you can look forward to seeing him on screen, even if it seems like he may have seen better days.

You can expect the streaming debut of 28 Days Later to come sometime in early 2025.

