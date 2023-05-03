7 Rarest Squishmallows of All Time

Adorable and collectable, Squishmallows had quite the reputation when it came to cute and must-have plushies, each with unique style and back stories that compliments each character and their physical appearance. But that begs the question, with over a thousand unique Squishmallows, what are the rarest Squishmallows of all time? Without futher ado, let’s find out together!

7. Lucille

Image via Fandom

A Squishmallow that is a member of the Sealife Squad which includes 23 other characters to date. Lucille is an adorable white seal with black eyes, nose, mouth, and whiskers. She has little flippers and a gray muzzle with a pale gray belly. Lucille’s price hovers at around $500 USD in the market. What makes Lucille a rare Squishmallow is that she is only one of the 4 Squishmallow seals, and is the most expensive of the four. Lucille first released in the year 2020 and comes with a variety of sizes from a small 3.5 inches and up to 12 inches in size.

6. Chanel

Image via ToyNK Toys

Named after the famous perfume brand, Chanel is a French, cinnamon toast roll and a fancy pastry who loves cooking and has a sweet tooth. Her body is a solid tan-colored pastry with black eyes and a pink mouth. The top of her head is a cream-colored icing topped with a brown cinnamon swirl. Chanel is said to be a volunteer at a local food pantry where she teaches other Squishmallows how to bake and decorate. She is part of the 2020 Valentine Squad, which is how she gets her rarity because these types of Squishmallows only come around once a year. Chanel also has a rare design where she has a plain cinnamon swirl with rosy cheeks and eyelashes, as well as a bigger and more complex icing pattern, which is exclusive to Canada.

5. Phillippe

Image via eBay

In the 2017’s Valentine Squad release, a particular frog Squishmallow took the event by storm. Phillippe is an adorable green frog with a white belly and pink heart shaped cheeks. During his debut, Phillippe was the promotional Squishmallow of the holiday, which gave him a big rep boost and instantly made him famous. Phillippe is also known to love playing hopscotch, especially on Valentine’s Day. According Squishmallow lore, Phillipe is best friends with Marco, who is a Valentine’s exclusive from 2019. Marco is a pink and white Hedgehog with hearts on his chest. Squishmallows Valentine’s bundles can sometimes appear in auctions as collections, grouping these connected plushies together helps increase their value by association.

4. Mariah

Image via eBay

A member of the Squishmallow Baby Squad along with 6 other plushies, Mariah is a rainbow colored lamb with a white and cream-colored face and ears. Her eyes and mouth are black while her nose is a soft pink heart. According to her biography, Mariah is a huge fan of horseback riding and horchata and is described to be very loyal and has a pleasant personality. Released in the year 2020 with an estimated price of $800 USD, and only 7 inches in size. One of the reasons Mariah is so rare is that she was an Aldi grocery store exclusive during the second half of 2020. Though the baby squad Squishmallows are all rare, Mariah just so happens to be the rarest of them all.

3. Blossom

Image via eBay

A sleepy sheep Squishmallow who is all white except for her cream colored face and gold fluff edges. Her eyes are closed and she clutches her hooves around a tiny rainbow with woolen clouds. This EUC Justice exclusive plush debuted for a limited time only in the year 2018. Blossom’s sheep body is lightly scented with vanilla. Her size is only around 8.5 inches large but she is also available in a 16 inch size if you would prefer more fluff on your plush and her price at auction can reach at up to $800 USD. Since Justice folded in 2021, Blossom will never be manufactured again, making the plush all the more rare.

2. Santino

Image via eBay

Santino the Platypus is a 12 inch Squishmallow that is all brown except for his dark bill, black eyes, and white belly. He has a knack for making stellar blueberry pancakes which his dad taught him how to cook. Santino loves soccer and aspires to become a professional goalie one day. However, Santino is also quite pricey, ranging at around $1100 to $1500 USD on auction sites, making Santino one of the most expensive Squismallow plushies out there. This is because out of the thousand-plus plushies from Squishmallows, there are only 50 brown ones, and Santino is the rarest brown one of them all.

1. Jack the Black Cat

Image via Squishmallows / Facebook

Part of the Squishmallows Select Series, Jack the Black Cat takes the lead in the rarest Squishmallow out there. Jackthat has closed white eyes and white whiskers as well as a tiny pink mouth. Jack is strong and silent, as well as feisty and helpful. Released in the year 2020, Jack the Black Cat is 12 inches large and also comes in 16 inch sizes, and he would cost you around a whopping 2,000 USD. What makes him rare is that Jack is the 500th Squishmallow, and as such, only 500 Jacks were made. Essentially, the ultimate collector’s item, especially for the die hard Squishmallow fans.