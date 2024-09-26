’90 Day Fiance’: Are Dempsey and Statler still together?

Dempsey and Statler, a British-American couple featured on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have seemingly become another recent casualty of the editing on the long-running reality series. Like Nicole and Mahmoud on season eight of Happily Ever After? earlier this year, the couple’s storyline seemingly evaporated, with the pair not being present for several episodes now, and have been confirmed as being absent for the upcoming tell-all finale.

Recommended Videos

So why did the couple mysteriously vanish from screens? Here’s what we know about where the couple stand today as their season continues airing.

Are Dempsey and Statler still a couple in 2024?

Although not confirmed on the series, all directions seem to point towards a break-up between the pair. The two are no longer following one another on Instagram, and there are currently no pictures of Statler on Dempsey’s page, as of September 2024.

On her Instagram story (documented on Reddit), Statler posted a picture with a clown emoji, writing “How it feels knowing your ex is living rent free in the van you are paying $700/month rent for her to do so, [sic]”, adding that she was “Unable to rent [her] own place w/out going into further debt, While [Dempsey] lives debt free b/c [I] unknowingly helped her pay off her debts b/c she manipulated [me] into taking on more.

Statler referred to Dempsey in the story as a “British G***y,” which is an offensive slur against Travellers and Romani people. Statler posted a picture of Dempsey with the van discussed in her next story, captioned “the scammer with her prize”.

On an Instagram live video (documented on Reddit), Statler confirmed that she will not be joining the tell-all finale, but Statler will be in attendance. “My girlfriend is not my girlfriend, Dempsey and I are not a thing,” Statler said in the Live. “She took off with the van, and she owes me a ton of money, which I will probably never see again. Statler also added that Dempsey blocked her on every platform and has no way of contacting her ex.

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans in the Reddit thread noted that Statler likely broke her NDA (non-disclosure agreement) with the TLC network regarding what happened to her relationship ahead of the revelation on the show. This may explain both why Dempsey has kept quiet on the subject, and Statler not returning to tell her side of the story on the tell-all — meaning she misses out on a monetary bonus that could help her pay for the van.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy