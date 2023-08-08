’90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort’s Angela Deem criticizes Ed and Liz, says they ‘love attention’

New 90 Day Fiancé spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort is due to begin airing on Aug. 14th, 2023. The series will bring couples from previous shows in the 90 Day universe to a couples’ retreat, looking to make a last-ditch attempt to fix their relationship once and for all.

Ahead of the series premiere, Angela Deem, a cast member on The Last Resort, has spoken out about her time on the show and her relationship with her husband Michael Ilesanmi, who is being featured in the show via video link from Nigeria, due to visa restrictions. Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Angela opened up about her views on her fellow cast members that were also at the couples’ retreat.

In particular, Angela took aim at “Big” Ed Brown and Liz Woods, discussing her thoughts about their relationship in-depth. The couple previously starred on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and Ed was previously on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 4, with then-girlfriend Rosemarie Vega. Big Ed has always been a controversial figure among 90 Day fans, and it seems like Angela has similarly mixed feelings about the on/off couple.

“I see Ed does this and he says Liz does this for a camera but actually, it’s both of them,” Angela told the outlet, implying that the couple may play up their drama for the show. “They love attention”, she added.

In a statement that may anger Ed, Angela called Ed “insecure”, and that Liz’s presence was a “security blanket” to mask his self-image. “Ed’s got an insecurity about his height and he’s got the little thing going on with his neck and he uses that as a security blanket to wear.” she explained.

However, Angela did state that Ed and Liz were the couple that best responded to treatment at the resort. She said Ed was “one of her favorites” of the cast. Addressing Ed directly, Angela stated “Liz loves you and I’ve seen that on the show.”