A bewitching family comedy with the darkest of all reboots is casting a fresh spell on streaming

Calling all witches and clever black cats, come join us and sit for a spell. It’s almost spooky season, the most delightful time of year, and we’ve got a story to tell.

A series is causing quite a stir on Paramount Plus, and its witchy starring lady has flown into the third spot — on her broom, no less. Sabrina the Teenage Witch is hitting us with both spooky season vibes and nostalgia as the number 3 series on the platform, as reported by FlixPatrol.

Sabrina found out that she was a witch as she happened upon her 16th birthday, and as one would expect, it upended her life entirely. She went from an ordinary girl trying to figure out high school, to a teenager with magical powers, still facing the ups and downs of adolescence.

Oh, and her totally average house pet turned into a talking and extremely snarky cat.

Salem the cat from Sabrina the teenage witch is everything I am but better pic.twitter.com/QMLBcr7X00 — Eli (@groundxO) September 5, 2022

With the world at her fingertips, quite literally, she soon realized that anything she wanted could be hers. What she didn’t catch on to as quickly was that there were still consequences and rules that she had to follow.

Yes, she could snap on an outfit for a date night with Harvey or help Salem with his latest plot, but even if she had the purest intentions while using her magic, it could still have negative connotations for those around her.

The series is a great watch, something you could lose a day diving into, and it’s also full of life lessons for those approaching high school and those far removed from it.

While we all wish we could snap and make magic happen, Sabrina the Teenage Witch proves that even where magic exists, one must still live a good life, which is undoubtedly more appreciated.

Okay, so we would all appreciate having magic too, and it is spooky season, after all. So work on conjuring up your best spells and spooky delights because Sabrina the Teenage Witch is streaming on Paramount Plus and is the perfect watch for your Halloween watch parties that have already begun. We’re not judging you; we’ve started them too.