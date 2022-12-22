A clever clue in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ gave away Doc Ock’s identity well in advance

Of all the superhero movies we’ve been bombarded with over the last decade or so, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stands out as one of the best. Now more than four years after its release, we’re still finding new easter eggs from this Spider-Man classic.

The latest tidbit involves Dr. Olivia Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus (it’s not a spoiler if the movie came out before the pandemic). In the film, she’s a cute and aloof scientist before turning into an evil monster.

However, it turns out there were clues to her identity all along. What were they? Honestly, it’s easier if you just see it for yourself.

oh my GOD YOU'RE KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/jZjP0zJyYg — electronic wife (@skarchomp) December 21, 2022

What?!? Her face is an octagon. It was right there the whole time. How did no one catch this until now? Oh but there’s more. “Her glasses,” someone commented. They’re also octagons.

yeah the glasses are the obvious part they draw your eye before you can look closer and go WAIT A FUCKIN MINUTE — electronic wife (@skarchomp) December 21, 2022

Someone else pointed out that her scarf has “8 distinct patterns of fabric as well.” This one is harder to prove but only because I’m not great at patterns.

“Jesus, the foreshadowing!!” someone else said. “Definitely gotta be intentional from the character designer. I hope they one day see this post and go ‘YES! Somebody got it!'” read another comment.

We’re not done, look at this.

The hair is also essentially an octagon, although it's not perfect pic.twitter.com/uWJIyMQtjH — ᴇᴠᴇʀɪᴋ (@Copperlockscum) December 22, 2022

OK, maybe the hair is a stretch but it’s pretty close. It really does showcase the power of animation in talented hands, one commenter said.

That's the wonder of animation. When you create everything from scratch, no detail is trivial. — Matthew Paul (@unchainedcamera) December 22, 2022

A lot of people also referenced that time Jack Black went on Sesame Street and explained what an octagon was, with help from that cutie, Elmo. Someone took that to an amazing level.

We’ll let you know if any other Spider-verse-related easter eggs from the movie turn up. The movie’s sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, swings into theaters on June 2.