A clever clue in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ gave away Doc Ock’s identity well in advance
Of all the superhero movies we’ve been bombarded with over the last decade or so, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse stands out as one of the best. Now more than four years after its release, we’re still finding new easter eggs from this Spider-Man classic.
The latest tidbit involves Dr. Olivia Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus (it’s not a spoiler if the movie came out before the pandemic). In the film, she’s a cute and aloof scientist before turning into an evil monster.
However, it turns out there were clues to her identity all along. What were they? Honestly, it’s easier if you just see it for yourself.
What?!? Her face is an octagon. It was right there the whole time. How did no one catch this until now? Oh but there’s more. “Her glasses,” someone commented. They’re also octagons.
Someone else pointed out that her scarf has “8 distinct patterns of fabric as well.” This one is harder to prove but only because I’m not great at patterns.
“Jesus, the foreshadowing!!” someone else said. “Definitely gotta be intentional from the character designer. I hope they one day see this post and go ‘YES! Somebody got it!'” read another comment.
We’re not done, look at this.
OK, maybe the hair is a stretch but it’s pretty close. It really does showcase the power of animation in talented hands, one commenter said.
A lot of people also referenced that time Jack Black went on Sesame Street and explained what an octagon was, with help from that cutie, Elmo. Someone took that to an amazing level.
We’ll let you know if any other Spider-verse-related easter eggs from the movie turn up. The movie’s sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, swings into theaters on June 2.