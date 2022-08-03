A DC fan has an unorthodox and NSFW suggestion on how to get us all ‘Batgirl’

The news that we’re not going to get to see the Batgirl movie after Warner Bros. paid $90 million for it has rubbed a lot of people (well some people) the wrong way. However, one enterprising fan thinks they may have found a solution.

There’s a rumor going around that the film tested poorly with audiences, but without official confirmation from Warner Bros. Discovery, it’s also possible that a competing rumor about tax write offs could also be true. Regardless, Batgirl fans are out of luck.

Enter Twitter user Airboss Anthony. They posted an enterprising — albeit unorthodox — method for bringing the film to everyone: Use the old drug smuggler method and take one for the team.

Anthony shared a gif of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana from the movie Spencer. In the short clip, Stewart is struggling to walk down the hall after being stricken with some sort of illness or mental breakdown.

“Me leaving Warner Bros Studios with ‘Batgirl’ in a hard drive up my *ss,” the caption said.

Me leaving Warner Bros Studios with ‘Batgirl’ in a hard drive up my ass pic.twitter.com/kdmoNRr3A1 — Airboss Anthony (@edgewalker81) August 3, 2022

It works really well, mostly, because Stewart is seemingly grabbing at certain parts of her body in a purported attempt to keep everything together.

As for context, one user kindly explained why Princess Diana was having that reaction.

“She’s having dinner with the royal family and she knows they all hate her (and she hates all of them) so she’s having a panic attack. Great movie,” user Jerah said.

Fans have had all kinds of negative reactions to the news, and the general consensus seems to be that cancelling the movie has given it a boost of attention it wouldn’t have gotten otherwise, so time will tell if it ever sees the light of day or not.

The associate editor of Bam Smack Pow, Michael Patterson, has been especially vocal about the cancellation, saying there was “no excuse” for it.

“Leslie Grace deserves better. Brendan Fraser deserves better. Michael Keaton deserves better. The fans deserve better. Batgirl deserves better!” he tweeted.