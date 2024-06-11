argylle
Image via Apple
Category:
News
Movies

A dire 2024 flop that didn’t even make back half its budget somehow reigns supreme on streaming

Well, it needed at least one win...
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 05:26 am

As with any year, there have been some right stinkers rolled out to screens big and small over the course of the year so far; from Madame Web to Tarot to the second Rebel Moon film, the dead-on-arrival train is filling up pretty quickly as it barrels towards the Razzies.

Recommended Videos

But sometimes, it’s more sincere to measure the gap between how bad a movie is and how much it telegraphed that, rather than just the quality of the final product. And so brings us to Argylle, the Matthew Vaughn spy thriller and the latest film in the Kingsman franchise, for some reason.

Indeed, Argylle shot itself in the foot way too many times to win over any critics, who blasted the meek grip on the film’s approach to humor and the severely twisty nothing-burger of a plot. Moreover, it didn’t even earn back half of its $200 million budget at the box office, coming in at $96.2 million, and with nothing else to show for it but memories of tedium.

It’s perhaps appropriate, then, that the Bryce Dallas Howard-led action comedy has been dominating on streaming, since that’s where it should have gone right from the get-go. And while it may be bossing one of the less competitive film charts in Apple TV Plus, a number one global spot is still a number one global spot.

Our best guess? Argylle become Background Noise: The Movie for many of those viewers, with the odd customer queueing it up as a crash course for how to make a two-hour and 19-minute movie feel like a 19-hour and two-minute movie.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article So how much baggage is Wade bringing into ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?
Deadpool 3 synopsis
Deadpool 3 synopsis
Deadpool 3 synopsis
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
So how much baggage is Wade bringing into ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Is Deadpool a mutant?
deadpool wade wilson
deadpool wade wilson
deadpool wade wilson
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Deadpool a mutant?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ twist confirms Taylor Swift is the MCU’s new Andrew Garfield
Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Lyon, France/Andrew Garfield as Peter 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Lyon, France/Andrew Garfield as Peter 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Lyon, France/Andrew Garfield as Peter 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ twist confirms Taylor Swift is the MCU’s new Andrew Garfield
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Taylor Swift appearing as Dazzler in 'Deadpool 3' rumors
Taylor Swift appearing as Dazzler in 'Deadpool 3' rumors
Taylor Swift appearing as Dazzler in 'Deadpool 3' rumors
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Who is Lady Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth’s female counterpart?
Lady Deadpool
Lady Deadpool
Lady Deadpool
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Comic Books
Comic Books
Movies
Movies
Who is Lady Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth’s female counterpart?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article So how much baggage is Wade bringing into ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?
Deadpool 3 synopsis
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
So how much baggage is Wade bringing into ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Is Deadpool a mutant?
deadpool wade wilson
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Deadpool a mutant?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ twist confirms Taylor Swift is the MCU’s new Andrew Garfield
Taylor Swift performs at Groupama Stadium on June 02, 2024 in Lyon, France/Andrew Garfield as Peter 3 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ twist confirms Taylor Swift is the MCU’s new Andrew Garfield
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Taylor Swift appearing as Dazzler in 'Deadpool 3' rumors
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Is Taylor Swift in ‘Deadpool 3?’
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Who is Lady Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth’s female counterpart?
Lady Deadpool
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Comic Books
Comic Books
Movies
Movies
Who is Lady Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth’s female counterpart?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.