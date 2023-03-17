A fan favorite horror veteran sympathizes with Bruce Campbell being heckled at ‘Evil Dead Rise’ premiere

Evil Dead Rise has received an overwhelmingly positive reception by critics, but not all have been won over after one man-child felt the need to heckle Bruce Campbell and the film’s creators, with fan favorite horror filmmaker Christopher Landon weighing in the toxic behavior.

The veteran director known for a lot of recent popular horror flicks such as Happy Death Day, Freaky, and most recently, We Have a Ghost, responded to the video via tweet. In the tweet, he states that filmmakers experience similar behavior on Twitter all the time.

This is what it’s like for filmmakers on Twitter 24/7. Lol. https://t.co/9VwTxuIg3o — christopher landon (@creetureshow) March 17, 2023

Unfortunately, it is the sad truth that people can be quite brutal online, and there’s no doubt that many filmmakers experience all kinds of backlash from angry fans and trolls alike. One fan of Landon’s assured him that they were big supporters of his work, and the director took the time to reply and thank them.

Real kind. Thanks so much. — christopher landon (@creetureshow) March 17, 2023

Whilst Twitter and the internet in general is a common place for people to angrily vent about movies and other things that don’t matter, most normal people would have the sense to not have a hissy fit in real life, especially in front of the legend himself, Bruce Campbell. In the video, the individual can be heard shouting “This movie f*cking sucks,” after which Campbell quickly shuts him down by telling him to “Get the f*ck out of here.”

Disliking a movie is fine, however, filmmakers such as Landon and the crew behind Evil Dead Rise unfortunately have to put up with a lot of toxic behavior both online and in real life from trolls, with the former’s tweet an important reminder that actual people work on these films.