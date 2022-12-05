A holiday film full of guns, blood, and Santa chases down ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at the box office

It’s the holiday season and cinema is embracing the spirit as a new release has put together a commendable first week at the domestic box office, second only to Marvel Studios’ latest goliath Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to the latest box office numbers, Violent Night, Tommy Wirkola’s new violence-filled comedy, earnt more than $13.3 million through 3,682 theaters. This number landed the film in second place behind Wakanda Forever which held its top spot earning $17.6 million.

Violent Night landed in theaters on Dec. 2 bringing its fun, twisted, and graphic holiday spirit to screens around the United States. Starring David Harbour as the man in the red suit, this isn’t your typical Christmas film.

Both critics and fans alike have been loving this unique holiday adventure. Right now Violent Night boasts a 71 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes paired with an even more impressive 89 percent audience rating.

While this reception is something to celebrate it wasn’t enough to net that top spot in ticket sales over the weekend. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues its domination of the box office which began with its release in November.

The Marvel Studios sequel has now reached $394 million at the domestic box office. This put the film ahead of other 2022 superhero hits including Thor: love and Thunder and The Batman. It has now held the number-one spot for four consecutive weeks.

Both Violent Night and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are available to check out in cinemas now.