A laughably bad horror movie which will terrify your parents debuts on streaming

The age of streaming is truly upon us, as some of the world’s biggest companies put money behind new and original ideas. A favorite genre for the streaming age is horror, but the latest big release is far from being a masterpiece.

The absurdly titled Grimcutty has just debuted on Hulu and Disney Plus, and it’s being shredded as one of the worst movies of the year so far. In horror’s month of months, it’s far from being any sort of standout.

Despite being an original movie script, it is clearly heavily based off creepypasta of yore. With elements of famed horror memes like Jeff the Killer, Momo, and Slender Man, it’s a movie which probably shouldn’t been released ten years prior. Or absolutely never.

The film follows a high school student who becomes the victim of a viral meme which has the supernatural power to stalk those who have seen it online. Its name? Grimcutty. May as well call it Stabbyknifeman or Bladeswallow Mike. The stupid name does little to help the movie, as many reviews have pointed out how utterly ridiculous it is to see adults in the film talk about Grimcutty.

I started Grimcutty last night on a whim and it's… well, I didn't finish it, so I'll report back. But the monster cracks me the fuck up every time he's on screen. He has the proportions of Felonious Gru. pic.twitter.com/YaV73qOFyw — Ke🔪in (@KevinApocalypse) October 10, 2022

The actors absolutely give it their all, but it’s not enough for the film to mark itself as safe from internet critics. Lacking in much star power either, it could at very least skyrocket a few of them into bigger roles.

Letterbox users have savaged the film almost unanimously, and not even the design of Grimcutty managed to escape safely from hordes of criticism. One review likened it to Gru from the Despicable Me films, which is far from what a horror villain should be.

It’s a movie which feels like nobody who has ever had internet access had any say in. In one of the most ridiculous scenes, a father berates his 13 year-old son for his search history which included things such as “bat sex”, “Columbine”, “dark web”, and “necrophilia”. Guess which one was most alarming to the father.

Grimcutty also mixes its metaphors very poorly, as many were left wondering if the film was pro-phone usage or anti-phone usage. Was it a film made by an Amish community?

May boomers never be let near horror movies around technology or social media ever again. Grimcutty is available to stream on Hulu in the United States and Disney Plus internationally.