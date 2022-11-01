A new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water is on the horizon.

Asad Ayaz, president of marketing at The Walt Disney Company, posted a stunning image of a Na’vi extraterrestrial underwater and touching their hand to the colossal fin of what appears to be a majestic whale. He tweeted, “TOMORROW. Our new trailer arrives,” with the hashtags #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar

Fans of the franchise are excited by the news and captivated by the stunning image. A user called ToneDesh tweeted his excitement, sharing that he is sure the new film will be “mind-blowing.”

I have a feeling this film is going to be mind blowing. Cannot wait. — Tone DeShields (@ToneDesh) November 1, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water is the highly anticipated follow-up to Avatar (2009), the highest-grossing movie of all time. Avatar: The Way of Water has been thirteen years in the making under the meticulous and innovative stewardship of director James Cameron (Titanic).

When a preview reel was shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, some viewers were reduced to tears by the sheer beauty of the film which was largely shot underwater. Avatar: The Way of Water was recorded in several film forms and like its predecessor, it will be released in 3D format. The film is expected to be a technological wonder. It was shot with cutting-edge cameras designed specifically for the project. It will also be available to watch in 2D and 4K.

Avatar fans are relieved that there will be no long waiting period until the release of future installments of the series. This time around Cameron cleverly shot the follow-up films back to back and the release date for the third film has already been set for Dec. 20, 2024.

Avatar: The Way of Water will premiere on Dec. 16, 2022.