A rib-tickling Jason Sudeikis comedy sneaks into the streaming charts

Renowned actor Jason Sudeikis has enjoyed plenty of success over the last few years with his leading role in sports-comedy series Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus. But, before the 46-year-old Emmy winner brought an abundance of laughter to the world of television, Sudeikis exercised his vast comedic skills in 2013’s We’re the Millers — which somehow established itself as one of the most dominant comedies from the 2010s.

Upon its release, eagle-eyed critics found plenty to be turned off by, although the overall success of the film was highlighted after grossing $270 million worldwide against a mere $37 million budget. To add, the slapstick vehicle garnered four People’s Choice Awards nominations and six MTV Movie Awards nominations, and ended up winning two of them in total.

Directed by Rawson M. Thurber, Sudeikis portrays David Clark — a fast-talking drug dealer who enlists the help of friends and neighbors to create a faux family in order to smuggle pot across the Mexican border. Jennifer Aniston, Will Poulter, and Emma Roberts also deliver unforgettable performances as fellow “members” of the Miller family.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Even though the crime-comedy performed impressively at the worldwide box-office, its underwhelming Rotten Tomatoes score currently stands at a lowly 49%, with the general consensus stating: “We’re the Millers squanders its potential with an uneven, lazily assembled story.”

Disregarding the critics, the Sudeikis vehicle has snuck into the minds of comedy enthusiasts and found a new life on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, We’re the Millers has emphatically jumped 8 places and established a spot in the Top 30 on HBO Max — proving that even despised comedies can achieve streaming success.