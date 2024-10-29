A ‘Riverdale’ starlet got sassy in peach and the sleeveless frills gave onlookers chills

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch is often hailed as a style icon. Whenever she steps outside of her home, she looks flawless (and she likely looks just as perfect when lounging about her living room). She has topped the best-dressed lists before, and her attire has inspired countless articles. When she steps onto the red carpet, we often have to pick up our jaws because of her incredible beauty and enviable fashion sense.

With this in mind, it is unsurprising that we would be inspired by Petsch again — and we are not the only ones. The actress took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of herself rocking a simple but feminine dress. The way it complements her body and its elegant finish makes her look like a character from a fairytale. The soft nude color also sets off her fiery hair and complexion.

Everything about this outfit is perfect, and Petsch leans toward the belief that less is more. Although she offered no clues as to where she purchased her jewelry or her dress with her caption (which was only a brown heart emoji), she did tag the couture house Chloé, and credited makeup artist Jennifer Luney Tioseco and hairstylist J R Fraser for helping complete her look.

Madelaine Petsch wows with her stunning dress and jewelry combination

Fans have been overwhelmed by Madelaine Petsch’s beauty and style; the post’s comments reflect this. “I can’t breathe omg,” a fan wrote. “Where does this beautiful dress come from pls omg??,” another shared. Other fans have reacted to the stunning necklaces she is wearing and gushed that her hair and makeup look incredible.

Petsch’s besties and former costars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart also showed their support in the comments writing, “omg” and “Woooowww,” respectively.

We love the support the star has been getting on her Instagram posts, but she loves and understands fashion. Her career has allowed her to work with many of the world’s top designers and stylists, including Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. Petsch’s relationship with style has evolved with her career. “I’ve always been into fashion. I just didn’t always know how to express myself with my style the way that I do now,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I think we’ve figured out who I am on a carpet. We’ve finally gotten into a rhythm where I get it. I see my fashion sense more vividly now, and the story is all kind of coming together for me.”

Fans of Riverdale will also know that Petsch’s onscreen character, Cheryl Blossom, is an undeniably stylish young woman (she’s also a bit of a mean girl and super feisty). The actress has credited her time on the show for helping her discover that she could be bold and wear whatever color she wants. Cheryl loves red, and after playing the role, Petsch found that the statement hue has also become her favorite (there is no blending into the crowd for Madelaine Petsch and the old and untrue myth of how she should avoid anything with an orange undertone because of her hair color and complexion has been dismissed).

“The funny thing is that now it really is. Cheryl has taught me how to take more risks with color and how to be fearless with my own style,” she admits.

Madelaine Petsch has discovered precisely who she is and what works for her, and we are watching closely as she enters her style icon era!

