A surprising Netflix rom-com is streaming’s top-viewed movie

The weekend has seen a new contender emerge on the Netflix charts rising to the top of the rankings above Kevin Hart’s borefest Me Time and this surprisingly addition is called Love in the Villa.

According to FlixPatrol’s daily rankings, on Sept. 4 Love in the Villa was the most viewed movie on the platform, making the fourth Netflix original production in the top 5 and finally dethroning Me Time from its number one spot.

Love in the Villa is a new rom-com from the streamer which features The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hooper alongside Kat Graham. The film was both written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson.

In this romcom, Graham’s character’s trip to Italy is thrown a curveball when her villa gets double booked forcing her to spend her time away alongside a stranger.

While it may be at the top of Netflix right now, Love in the Villa is getting absolutely trashed by critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes leading to a sour-tasting 55 percent Tomatometer score and a grimmer 37 percent audience ranking.

Love in the Villa arrives on Thursday, Sept. 1 so it remains to be seen how its performance held up over the week compared to the other massive films on the streaming service. Even if the film cannot reach number one for the week, it still earns a feather in its cap landing the top spot over the weekend.

If you’re looking to take a chance on this rom-com adventure it’s available to stream on Netflix right now.