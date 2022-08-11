A surprisingly solid 2022 comedy-drama returns to the road on streaming, just shy of pole position

Channing Tatum’s buddy/pet movie Dog is proving it is anything but after hitting the streaming charts at a solid second spot, running just slightly behind the top spot on streamer Prime Video. The movie, shot for a modest budget of $15 million took in a satisfying $84 million at the box office, and between that and its nearly front-of-the-pack lead, it has proved itself to be a very good boy indeed.

The film, released in February 2022, earned well over its budget despite concerns over the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus at the time. It also garnered generally favorable reviews among critics and audience members alike, unsurprising when one combines a heartstring-pulling tale of a misfit dog and the undeniable charm of star Tatum.

Dog tells the story of U.S. Army Ranger Jackson Briggs, played by Tatum, who is attempting to get back on the active roster despite being sidelined by PTSD and a brain injury. When Briggs’ friend Riley Rodriguez is killed in an accident, he’s assigned to accompany Rodriguez’s Army canine partner, Lulu, a Belgian Malinois who acts aggressively to anyone who isn’t Rodriguez, to his funeral, after which he will take Lulu to the White Sands Missile Range to be euthanized.

Crying yet? That isn’t even the first act. The film continues as a typical road trip film with Briggs and Lulu, completely distrusting of each other, end up bonding, with each helping the other to begin to overcome their trauma. With lots and lots of feels along the way.

Tatum, who conceived of and directed the film, told Yahoo News that the film was inspired by the last road trip he took with his own dog (also named Lulu) after she was diagnosed with cancer. “When I went on my last road trip with my puppy, [I experienced] that feeling of, ‘There’s nothing I can do. There’s nothing left to do. You just have to accept it and be thankful for the time that you did get and know that they’re not supposed to be here forever. I’m supposed to go on and she has to go someplace else” he stated.

Dog is currently available for streaming on Amazon. Bring Kleenex.