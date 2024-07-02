A video of Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton appearing to almost kiss sends ‘Bridgerton’ fans into a frenzy

Romance-loving fans of Bridgerton do much more than ship Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton onscreen (they star as the characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton); they’re also secretly (or maybe not-so-secretly) holding out for the actors to have a real-life coupling. So, for those of us waiting for the announcement that these two are officially an item, a video of them appearing to almost kiss is pretty exciting.

Recommended Videos

In a short clip that has been shared on TikTok, Newton walks up to Coughlan (who, might we add, looks stunning in her white dress) and leans toward her. The angle that he approaches her from makes it appear that he is going in for a kiss, and, we’re not going to lie, we were really hoping this was the outcome!

The text on the video, which appears to be from their trip to Brazil, reads, “I thought they were about to kiss. You thought they were about to kiss. I think they thought they were about to kiss.”

Fans react to the clip of Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton almost kissing

The fan reaction to the clip shows that there are a lot of people who agree with the message on the screen, and it really does look like these two were finally going to give fans what they want. Alas, no such luck (although that doesn’t mean we have given up hope for the future).

“Ok Lukola two options here: get married or win the oscar for the best actor and actress,” a comment reads. Another fan also weighed in on the video, writing, “That Brazil trip was on another level! They dynamics changed after that stop. It was too obvious to miss.”

Other comments include, “How many times did you watch this? Me: YES,” “for God’s sake marry this woman!,” “I’m back on the delulu train,” and “I literally thought he was about to walk up and kiss her that’s exactly what it looked like he was going to do.”

Yep, everyone is on the Delulu train, and no one ever wants to get off.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy