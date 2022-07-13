Adam Sandler’s production company and Netflix to produce ‘You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ YA adaptation starring Idina Menzel

Netflix and Adam Sandler are partnering up to bring viewers a new comedy to love in You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Alloy Entertainment’s novel of the same name is the inspiration behind the upcoming Netflix movie, which Sandler’s company, Happy Madison, is bringing to life. The partnership between Happy Madison and Netflix has already brought fans instant classics like Hubie Halloween, Murder Mystery, and Hustle.

Sandler will also have a role in the film, which stars Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman, Sunny and Sadie Sandler, and Luis Guzmán. Jackie Sandler, Millie Thorpe, Ido Mosseri, Dylan Hoffman, Miya Cech, Ivory Baker, Dean Scott Vazquez, Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Dash, and Zaara Kuttemperoor will also play a part in the hilarious movie.

A short synopsis for the film reads as follows:

“A girl’s bat mitzvah plans comedically unravel and threaten to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.”

A Bat Mitzvah is a coming-of-age ceremony that happens when a girl turns twelve in the Jewish faith. It’s a beautiful ceremony and a very educational one. It’s a sign of maturity in a girl’s religious journey, and most importantly — it’s a celebration.

If you prefer to read a book before watching its film counterpart, you can find You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Amazon or at a book store near you. There’s no release date for You Are SO Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we find out more.