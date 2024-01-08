All members of BoyNextDoor confirmed

BOYNEXTDOOR is a fresh addition to the K-pop scene, having made their debut in May 2023.

The six-member group debuted under KOZ Entertainment, a record label established by the renowned K-pop artist ZICO in 2018. While building up anticipation with cryptic teasers in the early months of 2023, the group officially launched in May with three title songs, “But I Like You,” “Serenade,” and “One and Only.” With an exciting lineup of burgeoning stars, let’s take a look at BOYNEXTDOOR’s six members.

Jaehyun

Myung Jaehyun was born on Dec. 4th, 2003 in Seoul, South Korea. He is a rapper, singer, and the leader of the group. Before debuting under KOZ, Jaehyun was a trainee at YG Entertainment. He graduated from Sungnam High School, where he was the captain of a sports team. Jaehyun plays a crucial role in shaping the band’s image, offering support to his fellow bandmates, and essentially serves as the spokesperson for their group.

Sungho

Born on Sept. 4th, 2003, Park Sungho is one of the main vocalists of the group. He’s also the oldest member of the group, and joined KOZ Entertainment in 2019. Sungho serves as the driving force behind the group’s energy and enthusiasm.

Riwoo

Lee Sanghyuk, known by the moniker Riwoo, was born on Oct. 22, 2003, in Seoul, South Korea. He is the main dancer of the group. Riwoo graduated from the Department of Practical Dance at Hanlim Arts School. He also joined KOZ Entertainment in 2019 and was a trainee for almost four years before he made his debut with BOYNEXTDOOR.

Taesan

Han Dongmin, also known as Taesan, was born on Aug. 10th, 2004 in Gwangju, South Korea. He’s considered to be the all-rounder of the group, as he is also quite involved in the writing of BOYNEXTDOOR’s music. He graduated from Chungdam High School, and began writing music when he was in 10th grade. Overall, Taesan hopes for BOYNEXTDOOR to become the epitome of youth and its vibrant spirit.

Leehan

On Oct. 20th in 2004, Kim Donghyun, also known as Leehan, was born in Busan, South Korea. He is a vocalist and the visual of the group. According to his mates, Leehan takes on the role of the counselor for the members of BOYNEXTDOOR, because he is known to give good advice and to take care of those around him.

Woonhak

Kim Woonhak was born on Nov. 29th, 2006 in Gyeonggi, South Korea. He is the youngest member of the group and is currently studying in the Department of Applied Music at Hanlim Arts School. He joined KOZ Entertainment in 2020 and was a trainee for three years before the group’s debut. His aspirations of becoming a rapper, composer, and dancer all came to fruition when he became a K-pop artist.