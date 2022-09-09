All ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 changes confirmed by the stars so far

Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, is ramping up for an exciting fifth season that will bring significant changes to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The new episodes will kick off with a two-hour television event on Nov. 13, and it’s shaping up to be a can’t-miss season premiere.

The cast of Yellowstone recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming season and how the layered storytelling will undeniably take a turn in the near future. We know what life on the Yellowstone looks like right now and the inner workings of major characters; we also know that it can all change on a dime.

It seems that the Dutton family has more enemies than they do friends. Still, with branded ranch hands willing to lay their lives on the line and a family that, while dysfunctional, never stops showing up for one another — they’ve also got a lot of heart that can put a stop to whatever comes their way.

The fight for their land is never-ceasing, the fight for their family name is all-encompassing, and the fight for their future is one they’ll never stop going to battle for. These are elements of the story that have been around from the very beginning. So what exactly is changing in season five? Well, let’s take a look.

Taylor Sheridan gives fans a warning

Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone showrunner, said that looking at everyone as a game piece will put perspective into the future for our beloved (and loathed) characters.

If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board.

The element of chess pieces being taken off certainly ignites anxiety in the hearts of fans who love Yellowstone. Much like the realm of The Walking Dead, if certain characters in Yellowstone were to perish — fans would riot.

Fans could barely stomach the wait between the finale of season 3 and the start of season 4, while lives were left hanging in the balance. In an ideal world, Sheridan would keep the Dutton family and those at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch safe, but this isn’t a fairytale.

There are more episodes this season

Fans have something special to look forward to this time around, even if it makes us all a little nervous. Instead of a 10-episode season, Yellowstone die-hards will enjoy 14 new episodes of the series this time around.

All previous seasons of Yellowstone consist of 10 episodes, so the jump to 14 is exciting and nerve-wracking. There’s more story to tell in season 5; with so many characters at a crossroads when season 4 took pause, more episodes undeniably make sense

If you’re not caught up on all of the Yellowstone trials and tribulations yet, you can watch each episode of the first four seasons on Peacock before season 5 kicks off with its 14-episode run.

Kevin Costner talks the element of surprise

Costner plays the patriarch of the family, the mighty John Dutton, and he knows, better than most, what fans want from Yellowstone. He’s lived the role of a ranch owner with the largest target on his back for years now. He knows the dynamics of his family, even with a daughter like Beth who can still surrpise him.

You’ve got to kind of keep your foot on the gas, if it doesn’t surprise you, it’s very unlikely that it will surprise an audience.

Audiences have continued to be wowed and shocked by the growing, changing, and evolving storyline being told in Yellowstone, including what happens to fan-favorite characters and those loathed villains that get taken to the train station.

With Costner saying surprises are necessary and Luke Grimes solidifying that season 5 is “as different as every other season,” it’s best to go into this set of episodes with no expectations at all.

Kelly Reilly asks the hard-hitting question

In the same chat with ET, Reilly asked the question that’s on the mind of all Yellowstone fans, “How do we top it every year?”

That might be a nearly impossible feat with a different cast, showrunners, and staff. With Paramount’s Yellowstone and the ideas brewing in Taylor Sheridan’s head, it’s not a concern at all.

Yellowstone started simple enough, a man with a lot to lose, enemies in spades, and a family with an exciting dynamic. As fans began to dive further into episodes, they peeled back new layers that uncovered deeper plot lines in each scene. There were new characters, evolutions, and puzzle pieces to fit together.

As season 5 sits on the horizon, the weight of the past with the excitement of the future hangs in the air, and it’s clear that the Yellowstone universe will never be the same. You can get caught up on the first four seasons now on Peacock.