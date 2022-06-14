Amber Heard could be replaced in ‘Aquaman 2’ says new report

Less than a year before its theatrical release, a report says that Amber Heard is being replaced in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Heard plays Mera in Aquaman, and her character plays a vital role in the storyline. The aquatic heroine was first set to wed Arthur Curry’s brother, but she works with Aquaman to go against him instead, and the two begin to form a bond. As the film concluded, Mera stood alongside Aquaman as he took his seat on the throne of Atlantis.

While Warner Bros. didn’t state the significance of Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 just yet, Just Jared reported that another actress will now play Mera. They also shared that Nicole Kidman is currently set to do reshoots with Jason Momoa for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Nothing official has been shared by Warner Bros. yet, but during the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Heard, Warner Bros.’ President of DC Films, Walter Hamada, noted that a recast was something they’d considered. This was not due to the legal battle, but because of “an issue of chemistry” between the lead actors in Aquaman.

The synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is as follows:

“When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

The film is set to hit theaters on March 23, 2022.